Ireland 15th as Spain wins World Junior Girls

Ireland finished 15th as Spain claimed victory at the 2022 World Junior Girls Golf Championship at Angus Glen Golf Club in Canada.

Undeterred by cold and blustery conditions, Cayetana Fernández (17) saved her best for last in Ontario and shot a final-round two under 70 to lead Spain to victory by five shots from Sweden on one-under par.

Fernández, Andrea Revuelta and Paula Martin began the tournament as early favourites with all three players ranked inside the top-100 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

With the victory, the Spanish trio helped claim the country’s second-ever team title (2022 & 2017), joining the Republic of Korea (2019 & 2015) for most team titles at the annual World Junior Girls.

“We are very proud to be world champions,” said Spanish team coach Alvaro Salto. “With these three girls, we have a really special generation now in Spain, and with a few more that could have come to the team this year, we are in a good position for the next two, three years.”

Fernandez won the individual title by two strokes on six-under 282 from Colombia’s María José Marin and by three from Sweden’s Meja Őrtengren.

Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardener was the leading Irish player in the 72-hole event, tied for 31st on 312 after rounds of 74, 76, 78 and 84.

Barcelona-based Marina Joyce Moreno (76, 82, 77, 84) was 38th on 319 with Knock’s Katie Poots (79, 82, 82, 79) 43rd on 322.