‘I’d love to say I know what the secret is’ – Father and son claim All-Ireland Foursomes crown for fifth time

It’s an institution in its 60th year and if the All Ireland Father and Son Foursomes proved anything as 420 golfers from clubs from all over Ireland and abroad flocked to Castle it’s that golf really is a game for all ages.

The title went to Grange Castle’s Michael Finlan and his son Stephen from the host club who triumphed for an unprecedented fifth time since 2005 thanks to their 5&4 win over Castle’s current President, Michael Bollard and his son Mark.

It represented an incredible sixth win for the Finlan family as 73-year-old Michael also won the title with his father Ben, both playing out of Baltinglass at the time, in 1979.

While the youngest entrant was just 11 years old, special mention must go to 92 year old Castle stalwart Des Leavy Snr, who qualified for the matchplay with his son Des Jnr for the first time after 30 years of trying.

They faced the highly fancied Lurgan pair Brian and Martin Scullion, the leading qualifiers with an incredible gross 70, in the first round.

The Leavys played magnificently and looked poised to cause a shock until the Scullion duo birdied the 20th hole from 20 feet to advance.

Sponsored by Dawson Jewellers as it returned after a three year hiatus due to Covid-19, the event was another massive success with the Finlans again proving worthy champions.

The event started in 1961 when some Juveniles got together and proposed the idea of a competition in which they could participate on a Saturday.

The Captain of the day, Gerry Garland, suggested a Father and Son Foursomes.

The first year it was an internal affair confined to Castle members with Dick and Tom Lenehan the inaugural winners in an 18 holes strokeplay format.

Davy and Brian Knott won the first matchplay edition in 1964 and its popularity has not waned. Over the years many Irish Internationals and current professionals have taken part including Mark Bloom (and his father Jack, the donor of the Bloom Cup), Jody Fanagan, Tom Craddock, Noel Fox and the late Joe Carr and son Roddy.

Philip Walton recalls caddying for his father Joe when he won with his brother Alan in 1973.

The memories will certainly live long for the Finlans.

“I’d love to say I know what the secret is,” Stephen said. “We qualified and scraped our way through the first few days before finding our rhythm. It was just great timing.”

After qualifying with a 71 (84 gross in the strokeplay) the Finlans started their 2022 campaign with victory over Newlands’ Gerard and Peter Kennedy on the 17th green.

They then saw off Elm Park’s Frank and Eoin Gleeson on the 18th in a close run thing before beating Clover Hill’s Kevin and Matthew Commins, the holders, in an even tighter affair on the 19th.

The 1992 runner-up pairing of Maurice and Mark Redmond threw everything they had at the Finlans in the quarter finals only to come up short on the 18th green.

The eventual champions sealed their place in the final with an impressive performance against the Scotts from Castle, winning 4&3 with their best golf of the week.

One up at the turn, the final came alive around the famous “loop”, winning the 10th, 11th and 12th to stretch their lead to 4-up.

With a shot in hand at the 14th, the took full advantage with Dad Michael (19 handicap) celebrating the winning putt with his famous “circular jig” as six-handicap son Michael looked on proudly as they added to their wins in 2005, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

“It’s a fantastic competition and the reason we entered is because it’s a great opportunity to spend time together,” Stephen said.

“But it’s the way the guys run it that gets you coming back. It’s run so well.”