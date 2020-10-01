I can play all the shots, I just can't put them all together in one round

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden might admire Keith Duffy's golfing skills, but when it comes to heroes, Tiger Woods is No 1 for one of Ireland's most popular entertainers.

1. How's your golf?

It's pretty good. I have been playing quite a lot. With the lockdown earlier this year, we weren't able to do any gigs or tour, so a lot of my time has been spent on the golf course. I've been playing pretty much every single day.

2. How did you get started in the game?

I was very young. My dad would take me out to Deer Park in Howth on summer evenings after he got home from work. They had a little nine-hole course there, the Grace O'Malley, and that's where I learned to play golf.

3. Choose your weapon…Driver or putter? And why?

I'd have to say, putter. My putter gets me out of a lot of jams. I hit the ball a long way, but at the end of the day, if you can't put the ball in the hole, you can't score.

4. Links or parkland? Why?

I love parkland. I understand why a lot of people love links. But I love parkland. I love the water, I love the trees. And I like the fairways being a bit softer. I like to take a big divot, and my favourite courses are all parklands. I'd have parkland any day over a links.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course?

Every year I play in the Dunhill Links, and a few years ago, I finished second with Robert Rock. I made the cut and played St Andrews on the Sunday, which was amazing. We made the cut in around 18th place, so we were out quite early. But it was great to make birdies and lead in the clubhouse until Jamie Donaldson and his partner pipped us by one. To be runner-up at the Dunhill Links was my happiest day ever on the golf course.

6. Who's your sporting hero?

It's got to be Tiger. He changed the game for everybody. He made golf into a proper athletic sport. I know there were great players before him, like Jack and Arnie and Gary Player. But Tiger changed it forever. The way golf is played today is because of Tiger Woods.

7. Name an opponent or rival you especially admire and why.

It has to be Keith Duffy. We play each other all the time. There is never a clear winner. It is always neck and neck. We've had some great duels. On tour, we play every day. Right now I'd say it's 50-50 on who has the most wins.

8. What's your golfing ambition?

My original golfing ambition was to be a single handicapper. But I am there now. I don't know if I want to get any lower. I know some people want to be a scratch golfer, but I am happy to have gotten down to single figures. My ambition now is to go one better and win the Dunhill Links.

9. Name your dream fourball (they don't have to be golfers). And name the venue.

Myself, Michael Jordan, Kevin Costner and Tiger. And it would have to be at Augusta National.

10. If you could change something about the modern game, what would it be?

When I learned to play, the old clubs were harder to hit. I'd make the sweet spot a lot smaller on the clubs so that you get punished a lot more for a bad strike.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your professional career, what would it be?

After my first solo single "Real to Me" came out and that went to No. 1, I probably rushed my next few singles. If I could go back, I would take more time and consider more what should have been the follow up to my No. 1 single. I'd use my mulligan to release a different song as my second single.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don't say Augusta National unless you absolutely must.

Yeah, it is Augusta National. I have played some amazing courses, but Augusta is the one that I'd love to play. I was very unfortunate this year because April 12 was my 40th birthday and I was due to go to the Masters. I had booked my flights and I was staying in a house near the course, I had my tickets and everything planned, and then Covid-19 hit and ruined all of that. So I have never got to go to Augusta and at this rate, I never will get to go.

13. What's your favourite par three?

I've played the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon, which is an incredible course to play. We played two days in a row, and one day it was a gap wedge and the next, it was a seven-iron, and I ended up in bunkers both times. It's not my favourite par-three, but when you play it, you realise you are playing something quite special. If I could play any par-three in the world, I'd love to play the 17th at Sawgrass.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

There is not much I'd like to change. I am pretty happy in my personal life, and my career and I wouldn't change anything. As far as I concerned, I am where I am supposed to be and pretty happy where I am.

15. What's your most treasured possession?

I've got an incredible banjo that's a family heirloom that I got from my fiancée Danielle's parents. It's been passed down from her grandparents. It's been in the family for a long, long time and it was given to me for my 40th birthday by my future mother-in-law.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

I'd like to be more consistent. I can play all the shots, but I just can't put them all together in the one round.

17. Who's your favourite golfer of all time?

It's Tiger Woods. He changed the game forever, and the reason why it's so popular and accessible now is because Tiger made it more appealing to the masses. He showed that people who didn't have money could play and made golf the world game.

18. What's your idea of perfect happiness?

The Brabazon Course at The Belfry is my favourite course in Britain so to hole the perfect putt for birdie on the 18th there would be perfect happiness for me.

