Hurley back in the game and ‘bulletproof’

Gary Hurley received a hero’s welcome as he was feted at West Waterford for his promotion to the Challenge Tour.

It’s been a long journey for the 29-year-old from Aglish, who was on the point of giving up on his dream before he hooked up with performance coach Dr Edward Coughlan and re-imagined his approach to rise phoenix-like from the ashes on the Alps Tour this year.

There’s a long way to go for the former Walker Cup star, who still dreams of winning his DP World Tour card as he prepares to tee it up at the Second Stage of the Q-School in Girona in two weeks.

He’s immensely proud of how he has managed himself this year, winning his maiden title on the Alps Tour at Valle Guadiana Links in Spain in June to take a giant step forward in his career.

But he was also touched by the support he has received from his extended golfing family, having fallen so far by 2019 that he could not hold back the tears.

He owes almost everything to his club, which has been a nursery for young golfing talent for many years, helping Séamus Power take his first steps towards the PGA Tour.

As his mother Patricia looked on, Hurley’s father Ritchie recalled his pride at seeing his son hit the green in regulation at the par-three 11th as a 10-year old on his first trip to the course.

He laughs now when he recalls his son’s enthusiasm as he literally ran down the first fairway using a set of cut down clubs donated to him by the principal of Aglish National School, Ronan Culloo.

“I shouted after him that the ball waited in golf and he could slow down,” his father joked at Saturday’s get-together.

With Kieran O’Connor acting as emcee, a host of people closely connected with Hurley’s career spoke on the night, including West Waterford stalwart Pat Murphy, who described him as “the son I never had” and Golf Ireland (and former GUI Munster Branch) stalwarts such as former President John Moloughney, John Fenessey, John Carroll and Tommy Donnelly.

Hurley was fortunate to start the game at a club like West Waterford, which was built by Pat Spratt, with Justin Spratt a major figure in encouraging young people from the locality to take up the game.

The club won three Irish Junior Foursomes in the space of four years and while Power would go on to make his name in the US, the club still remembers fondly how Hurley was one of five Irishmen on the 2015 Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team that famously defeated Bryson DeChambeau and Co in at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Presented with a suitably inscribed Waterford Crystal vase by President David Condon, Captain Denis Herlihy and Lady Captain Ciara Donnelly, Hurley is simply thrilled he’s back in the game and enjoying it again

“What I am doing and the way I am doing it seems to be working,” he said. “So I will just keep engaging so we will see where that brings me.”

Despite all the adulation, Hurley has no problem remaining focussed on the job that awaits him at Q-School.

“I am getting really good at compartmentalising,” he said. “I am happy to be here at the club today because I am really proud of what I did this year. Not just what I did but the way I did it

“I know I am only coming off the Alps Tour back to the Challenge Tour and I am not where other lads are or where I’d like to be or maybe could or should be. But this year was important to me.

“I feel like I really earned it. It was one of the most difficult satellite tour years ever with the same guys turning up every week.”

To put Hurley’s achievement in perspective, he claimed only the last of five Challenge Tour promotions from the Alps Tour, despite notching a win and seven further top-10 finishes from 17 starts.

He had a stroke average of 68.60 for 46 competitive rounds and that’s given him confidence.

“I am excited about what is to come,” he said. “Of course, we don’t know what’s to come but I am excited about the way I performed and processed everything and the things I have in place, they transcend the way you are playing.

“I only missed one cut of the six or seven Challenge Tour events I played. Even up in Galgorm, I made a 50 footer on the last to make the cut on the number. I stayed in it. I kept engaging with every shot and every round. I kept engaging with every feeling.

“I am choosing to feel good even though I might not be feeling good. It’s like something Conor McGregor said a few years ago – you have to feel some way, so why not feel at your best, your most athletic.

Rather than dreading the variables, Hurley now embraces it all.

“I am excited for the challenge and feeling like I am ready to deal with it,” Hurley said. “It’s okay if you don’t.

“Bulletproof is a word we used early in this process. Bullets will hit you but I doesn’t really matter. You just have to keep going through the process and be curious about what that brings.”