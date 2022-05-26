HOME & AWAY PLACES TO PLAY Westport: Home of champions

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since Paul McGinley conquered the west winds there and won the third of four Irish PGA Championships. Or 17 since a 16-year old Rory McIlroy continued his love affair with the rugged west coast of Ireland when he became the youngest winner of the Irish Amateur Close Championship at Westport in 2005.

The Holywood star, who also became the youngest winner of the West of Ireland Championship just a few months earlier, beat Galway’s Eddie McCormack by three and two in the decider to become the first man since Garth McGimpsey in 1998 to win the ‘West’ and the ‘Close’ in the same season.

It was another incredible performance by the teenager, who was six-under-par for the holes played when he beat Connor Doran of Banbridge by four and three in the semi-

finals.

Par golf was enough to beat 32-year-old Cavan native McCormack in an entertaining final, but there were still brushstrokes of brilliance from McIlroy over the closing holes, which were the perfect backdrop for such brilliance.

“I held true to my plan and did not look at his play until it was nearly over,” McCormack said of that day at Westport.

“But I could hear his ball-striking, and I had never heard, and have still never heard to this day, anything like it. I’ll put it this way: The sound of his ball-striking is amazing. It’s the sound of the whack that he makes. It’s crisp, clean and it is perfect. It is the same on every single shot he makes.

“If there were 20 players striking the ball, and you were blindfolded, you would unquestionably know the sound of Rory’s strike.”

Westport is no stranger to high quality golf and it will welcome great champions again when its 18 greens are brought to the highest quality.

Sitting by Clew Bay and with Croagh Patrick standing sentinel of the Fred Hawtree design, its 260 acres are not for the faint-hearted and set to become even better.

Dominated by panoramic views of the sea and mountains and its fabulous 15th hole over an inlet of the bay, it crowned another superstar in 2008 when Leona Maguire won the Irish Women’s Amateur Close title.

The course was excellent 14 years ago, but it’s even better today thanks to sterling work by several committees, and it will be even better next year as the club strives to transform all 18 greens to a sand-based structure.

The club is budgeting for €40,000 per green, and having already successfully converted the 7th, 8th, 13th and 18th greens in recent years, a major fund-raising drive is underway to enable them to do the rest.

As a result, the club has launched the “Westport Open Am-Am 2022” to raise funds.

The first prize is a fourball on the Old Course at St. Andrews with accommodation for two nights.

There are also nine other fourball prizes up for grabs at top Irish courses, including 2027 Ryder Cup venue Adare Manor, Royal County Down, Portmarnock, County Sligo, The K Club, The Island, Carne, Connemara and Malahide.

All you have to do is qualify for the Westport Open AmAm Champions Final on 2 September by playing on your home golf course or any course between 1 May and 31 July.

The top 20 qualifying teams will compete for the top 10 prizes at the superb Co Mayo championship course.

The cash generated will be ring-fenced to convert Westport’s current greens to sand-based greens.

Speaking at the official launch, Club Captain Tom Mulqueen said: “Westport Golf Club are excited to officially launch our 2022 Am-Am Event. This will be an Am-Am with a difference – qualifying teams will register their team online, play on their home course or any course of their choice between May and the end of July 2022 and then upload their signed scorecard to our website.

“The top 20 teams will qualify for the Westport Open AmAm Champions Final on 3 September 2022. The Prizes on offer are outstanding, and we would hope to attract golfers from all over the UK and Ireland to play.”

There are many other exciting things happening in Westport Golf Club right now too.

Westport is one of very few golf clubs in the country to have its own pitch and putt course and this year, Westport’s Pitch and Putt Club achieved accreditation and affiliation with Pitch and Putt Ireland.

A development programme started four years ago is delivering significant improvements to the course, including a new practise chipping green that is coming on stream this year.

On the personnel front, Mark McGowan is the new club professional and is joined by assistant David McQuillan at a club that remains one of the biggest and best in the country.

Soon it will have greens to deal with anything even the harshest conditions.

Factfile

Green fees: Golf Ireland member €45; Non Golf Ireland member €75

Society rates: Groups of 12 or more €35; Groups of 24 or more €30.

Buggy hire: Yes/€35

Club hire: Yes/€30

Electric trolleys: No

Range Balls: Yes/€20 (10x25 balls) or €2 for 25 balls

Signature hole:

5th Hole, 555 yard Par 5. Stunning drive over an inlet of Clew Bay to a magnificent dog leg with a real links feel right along the shore.

Professional’s tip: “Stay right all the way to the green, avoiding the pitfalls of getting too close to the sea.”

Membership rates: Full member €699

Nearby clubs: Castlebar GC; Ballinrobe GC; Mulranny GC; Carne Golf Links, Belmullet, and Achill Golf Links

