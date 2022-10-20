HOME & AWAY PLACES TO PLAY: Paradise regained at Druids Glen

Restoring a work of art is fraught with danger, but Peter McEvoy, who in partnership with Jeff Lynch of re(GOLF) Design, completed a major restoration of Druids Glen, is happy they have pulled it off.

“One thing that was important to me when I walked the course with the members a week or so ago was that it still felt like their golf course,” the two-time Amateur champion said down a crackly phone line a few hours into his drive south to Chantilly from his Troon home. “We hadn’t done anything that made it not feel like Druids Glen anymore.

“All of them felt like that. We haven’t changed the layout at all apart from the fourth green and course flows as before. You can never do a better job than nature and never beat something like the eighth, or the 12th or the 13th. That’s god-given, and you try not to mess it up. I am just trying to catch up with where technology has taken the sport. It really has changed.”

Pat Ruddy gave nature a helping hand here and there when he built the course with Tom Craddock for Hugo Flinn in the mid-1990s.

It’s famous for the par-three 12th, a Celtic cross planted below the tee, which plays across a river valley to a lovely green, overlooked by an ancient druids altar, discovered by Ruddy deep in the Wicklow woods.

You then cross the river twice at the long par-four 13th, but it required the breaking of a great tonnage of rock to widen the view to the fairway and a 30-foot high cliff was drawn back 30 yards, providing enough stone to build roads and bridges around a property that opened in 1995 and staged the Irish Open from 1996 to 1999 and the Seve Trophy in 2002.

Both holes have been subtly altered here and there – the 12th by removing a bunker and tree left of the recontoured green but enhanced by adding extra width at the tee and a back bunker reminiscent of the 12th at Augusta National.

The stone bridge restored by Ruddy and Craddock 30 years ago is now fully visible and while the 13th has also changed with the removal of the trees left of the green and the expansion of the putting surface, which is built to the same standard as the greens at Adare Manor with a ceramic and sand layer, seeded with 007 and 777 bentgrass, Druids Glen looks very much the same to the untrained eye until Director of Golf Marcus Doyle and co-designer Lynch start pointing out the numerous changes implemented on behalf of the new owners Séamus and Brendan Neville from the Neville Hotel Group, who bought the resort for €45 million in 2019.

The Nevilles are keen to see the resort regain its place as one of the premier venues in the country and getting the Horizon Irish Open back as soon as 2024 is a major goal as the course looks to re-open to its members and visitors early next year with the agronomy all overseen by Turfgrass Consultants, who also look after the Golf Course at Adare Manor.

The addition of a new fourth green right of the old site has created a fantastic hole that’s a mirror image of the 11th at Augusta National, adding bite to the front nine at a course that has been extended considerably beyond its original 7146 yards.

The greens have been built to the highest USGA specifications and planted with a mix of annual meadow grass and two species of bentgrass.

The number of bunkers has been reduced from 72 to 56 and some 60,000 cubic metres of earth has been moved, much of it at the fourth, where a waterfilled borrow pit has been transformed into a stunning new green complex surrounded by a horseshoe water hazard faced with local stone that matches the estate wall beyond.

Almost 100,000m of drainage has been installed and a new clubhouse is being built as an extension to Woodstock House, which is being re-styled as a boutique golf hotel.

“Pat gave us his blessing and I’d love him to come down and see it now,” said Lynch, who believes they have merely “amped up” the original design. “The 12th and 13th are iconic holes and we were never going to go in and make huge changes.”

Given the number of mature trees planted when the course was built, Druids Glen had become very claustrophobic in places.

Many of those trees were removed, but all the great oaks and other ancient trees remain on a privileged site that now has the bite in terms of yardage and strategic bunkering to combat the modern tour pro and top amateur and yet still remain a fun challenge for the club player.

“It was a difficult task and we had to start on the iconic holes, like the eighth, the 12th and 13th, and work out of those valleys,” says Lynch, who made the first of 60 site visits last Christmas and is now overseeing the grow in for a likely re-opening in spring. “The devil is in the detail, and you have to spend time to get all the angles, to get the contour right, to know where the sun is shining to get the contours and the contrasts in just the right places. The pressure was on everyone to improve Druids Glen, which was a famous Irish parkland. How do you improve on that? Well, I am confident we did.

“We’ve added some shot values as well with some centre-line bunkers and different slopes on greens. Some green contours have been accentuated and some taken down, but it’s all built to European Tour-spec because the Nevilles are hoping to get an Irish Open.

“Most pros just want a fair challenge and don’t want things tricked up. So it’s built for tournament conditions but also with lots of avenues for average golfers to get to those greens.”

There are myriad new tees, such as the new championship tee at the short par four 14th, which requires a 270-yard carry to a beautifully bunkered fairway.

The par-three second is now a longer hole, but all gorse has been removed en route to the shallow green. The third features a recontoured green protected by myriad bunkers, putting a premium on course management and accurate short iron play.

In short, Druids Glen is now the strategic challenge as it was in 1995 now that it’s been restored to challenge the game’s greatest players.

As for the finish, the bunker at the par-three 17th – made famous by Seve Ballesteros’s hole-out for a winning birdie with Jose Maria Olazábal over Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley in that 2002 Seve Trophy – is no more. But the “island green” looks even more like an island now and with yardage added, it’s just as intimidating.

The addition of new tees and bunkering will make the 18th play over 500 yards for the pros. A fitting finish for a course that is ready once more to host a major tournament.