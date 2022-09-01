HOME & AWAY PLACES TO PLA: Portmarnock Links’ smooth ascent

Perhaps the greatest compliment you can pay Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links, situated between the picturesque coastal villages of Howth and Malahide, is to mistake it for its world renowned neighbour, Portmarnock Golf Club.

Both courses occupy the land that links the magnificent five-mile long Velvet Strand to the busy village of Portmarnock itself. Whereas the 27-hole Portmarnock Golf Club was founded in 1894, its youthful neighbour opened for play more than a century later in 1995.

The links course is set in the old Jameson Estate of St. Marnock’s and in 1858, John Jameson, a subsequent President of Portmarnock Golf Club, developed a private 12-hole course that stretched from his own mansion, where the hotel now stands, as far as one of the most renowned par-threes in golf, the 15th hole that hugs the shoreline at Portmarnock Golf Club.

If one were to pay Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links a compliment, it would be to describe it as an honest and fair test of golf that appears to have been there much longer than it actually has. It is also playable all year round – no winter rules apply – and links superintendent Fintan Brennan has produced some of the finest putting surfaces in the country.

The 160-acre beach front property consists of a 134-bedroom hotel and the 18-hole championship golf course was one of Bernhard Langer’s first designs. The original site he had to work with included both coastal dune land and a large area of flat pasture, formerly grazed by cattle.

Langer designed the course in conjunction with Stan Eby, who was heavily involved in the creation of the Montgomerie at Carton House, and the front nine they created is predominantly situated on the flatter part of the land.

A well-placed tee shot from an elevated tee box on the 375-yard Par 4 opening hole must be matched by a crisply struck iron to a green protected by two large bunkers to the front. The holes from the second to the sixth are also on flat, fast-running terrain and include two par-5’s that provide birdie opportunities. The seventh hole is one of the most challenging on the course, requiring a precise approach over a water hazard to a beautifully framed green.

The eighth is a quirky dog leg par-4 that also demands two well-struck shots to an undulating putting surface set dramatically amongst the dunes, while the closing hole on the outward half, the 170-yard par-three ninth, provides the first views of the sea and the Dublin coastline.

The first two holes adjacent to the shore on the back nine take full advantage of the rolling terrain to provide two excellent examinations, most notably the par-three 11th, which is unforgiving to any shot not sweetly struck.

The 462-yard, par-four 12th deservedly ranks as the most difficult hole on the course. It demands an accurate drive to the left half of the fairway and a testing long-iron or wood approach to a green where a two-putt is anything but a formality. The 13th, 14th and 15th offer welcome respite before three finishing holes that could justifiably lay claim to Ireland’s most demanding finishing stretch.

The 420-yard 16th calls for a good drive over a daunting carry to a small landing area, followed by an accurate approach to another well-framed green to avoid surrendering a shot to the course. The 210-yard par three 17th usually plays into the wind and a massive bunker at the front of the green hungrily gathers all approach shots not judged to perfection.

The 450-yard 18th requires your full attention with the beach on the right and testing rough and more strategically placed bunkers on the left always a major challenge to Ireland’s top professionals and elite amateurs during the long-running and hugely popular Taylor Made Winter Series.

The Series, which is played over 23 weeks, has an average field of 86 players each week. Last year, this course also became the first Irish links to host a Challenge Tour event, won by The Netherlands’ Daan Huizing.

In 2019, the Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links in Dublin was sold to a major Canadian hotel owner, the Sandman Hotel Group, who purchased the property for an undisclosed fee.

“We are excited to expand into Ireland,” said Mitch Gaglardi, Managing Director of the UK branch of Northland Properties, owned by Sandman Hotel Group. “It is a fantastic part of the world and this property is incredibly special. We have great respect for the hotel’s existing team and long-term history – combined with our own 50 plus years of experience, we find a winning formula.”

The hotel underwent a massive €11 million renovation to its bedrooms, spas, golf facilities, conferencing and banqueting areas and it is a welcoming golfing haven, just a short drive from Dublin’s city centre.

Paul McCanny was appointed Director of Golf last year and before joining the team at Portmarnock, he led the team at Killeen Castle where he was head PGA Professional and Golf Manager during 2011 Solheim Cup. He also helped with the development and support of the next generation of golfers while working as a Provincial Coach at Leinster Golf.

His passion for the sport began when he took on his first role at Black Bush Golf Club, an appointment that turned his passion into a career.

Overall, Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links thoroughly deserves its ranking as the fourth best golf course in Dublin and No. 21 in the Republic of Ireland.

There are plans to further upgrade the course and it will no doubt become an even bigger rival for any links course on this island. Ultimately, the provision of a driving range could also increase its viability as an Irish Open venue of the future.

Factfile

Green fees: €100 midweek & €120 weekends for Golf Ireland members

Society rates: From €90pp.

Buggy hire: Limited availability, €50

Club hire: Latest Titleist and Taylormade sets available, €55

Electric trolleys: Yes, Powakaddy hire €20

Range Balls: No

Signature hole:

16th Hole – 419 yards, Par 4.

A left to right dogleg with a well-protected and challenging green.

Professional’s tip: A good tee shot will hug the left side of the fairway and provide a good view of the green. Your approach should be short of the hole to allow an easier putt. Any shot going long will leave you in a very tricky spot.

Membership rates: Membership is fully subscribed. Contact golfres@portmarnock.com if you would like to enquire about future membership opportunities.

Nearby clubs: Portmarnock Golf Club, Malahide Golf Club, The Island Golf Club, Howth Golf Club, St Anne’s Golf Club, Royal Dublin Golf Club, Sutton Golf Club.