Hogan takes French Speedgolf title

Robert Hogan added yet another title to his collection when he captured the French Speedgolf Open at Golf International De Roissy in Paris.

Hogan, who is a golf coach at Dundrum House Hotel in Co Tipperary, was delighted to win what was a ground-breaking event for Speedgolf in Europe as he held off Finland’s Mikko Rantanen and Sweden’s Andreas Finn.

American Scott Dawley and England’s Luke Willett were fourth and fifth with French golfer Jérémie Felenc finishing sixth as Emily Mollard was the leading female competitor in an event run by Speedgolf France’s Valerie Texier.

A PGA professional. Hogan began competing in Speedgolf tournaments in the USA as far back as 2012 and he was overjoyed to top a leaderboard that featured six different nationalities, including proven winners, world record holders and world champions.

Top players have now started to secure sponsorship deals and Hogan is set to compete in the US Championships in Missouri next month before going for his third world title in the Speedgolf World Championships in Florida in November.

Initially sponsored by Hard Metal Machine tools Bray and Alan Kilkenny Construction, Hogan is the only player to have won the Worlds twice and is keen to represent Ireland once again and shoot for a third title later this year.

He won the Irish title and his third British Championship last month and is now looking to add to his World Championship wins in 2013 and 2015.