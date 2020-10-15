History makers set for AIG Jimmy Bruen battle royale

Home comfort: Team Captain Hugh Cassidy with the Donegal Team, winners of the Ulster AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield. (l-r): Chris Hegarty, Sean Carlin, Damian Mulhern, Darren Rafferty, Tiago Kangombe, Daniel McMenamin, Bill Madden, Shaun Meehan, Padraig Farragher and Oliver Plunkett. PICTURE: GOLFFILE | THOS CAFFREY

Donegal Golf Club will be looking to their experienced campaigners to pull an ace from the pack as they bid to make history on home turf by winning their first All Ireland title in the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield.

The hosts claimed their first Ulster pennant just ten days ago when they defeated Rockmount on their beloved Murvagh links.

Now team skipper Hugh Cassidy is keeping his fingers crossed that they can beat Leinster champions Baltinglass on Saturday and go on to claim their first All Ireland title on Sunday against Munster minnows Berehaven or Connacht kingpins Ballinasloe.

"Until the win in Ulster, our cupboards were empty, and our walls were bare," said Hugh, who has a great mix of youth and experience in his squad, racking up five 3-2 wins in a row before going on to beat Rockmount 4-1 to claim the Ulster title.

"Every game was very close, and that kept them fighting. We have never looked past the next match, and we have a few fairly seasoned campaigners who stay in their own zone - I'd say we'd have four or five good poker players because you don't read a lot from them."

The starting ten in the Ulster final was Bill Madden and Sean Carlin, Damian Mulhern and Daniel McMenamin, Shaun Meehan and Zambian native Tiago Kangombe, Darren Rafferty and Padraig Farragher, and Oliver Plunkett and Christopher Hegarty.

But they face a challenging task against a Baltinglass outfit that beat Wexford 3.5-1.5 in the Leinster final.

The Wicklow club won three matches at home thanks to Robert McHugh Jnr and Niall Doogue, Fergal Doogue and Nathan Geraghty and Derek Byrne and Eoghan Cooney and they were grateful afterwards that Wexford agreed to start an hour earlier than scheduled to allow the home side enough time afterwards to play their Leinster Junior Cup semi-final, which they eventually lost to Corrstown.

Like Donegal, Berehaven and Ballinasloe, the Baltinglass men have never won an All Ireland title, but they are no strangers to success, reaching the Barton Cup final in 2018 before going on to win last year's Provincial Towns Cup.

"We are overjoyed to be in the final," said club captain Liam Horgan of a side that features some up and coming young players as well as Wicklow GAA star Stephen Mann and recent Wicklow club football championship winner Johnny Keogh.

"It will be our first time trying to get a green pennant, but playing the home club is going to be a big ask."

Baltinglass last reached an All Ireland final in 1991 when the fell in the semi-finals of the Pierce Purcell in Malone.

But this is uncharted territory for Donegal, Berehaven and Ballinasloe, whose provincial successes were a first for their clubs.

Captained by Joe O'Neill, Berehaven beat Shannon 3-2 in the Munster final at Killarney's Mahony's Point course with Brendan O'Driscoll and Seamus Spicer, and David Kelly and Chris Downey winning their matches before Lorcan Harrington and Dean Hegarty claimed the winning point for the tiny nine-hole club from the rugged Beara peninsula.

"Joe has done a very good job, and everyone has delivered from the get go," said club captain Keith Hegarty. "We are still in shock. We are a nine-hole course in the back of beyonds. Every simple member of that team has the club at heart."

It's been an equally epic journey for Ballinasloe, who also won the Connacht Junior Cup.

Players such as Pádraic Ryan Jnr, Ciaran Smyth, Jamie Corbett, Charlie Mooney and Fergus Finneran have played for both the Jimmy Bruen and Junior Cup teams, and they will be key men against Berehaven in Saturday's semi-finals.

Indo Sport