Higgins wins by two in Dundalk

David Higgins is looking forward to a big summer after carding a four-under 68 to win the Feidhlim McKibben Memorial Pro-Am at Dundalk.

The Waterville Golf Links professional made five birdies to win by two strokes from Banbridge’s Richard Kilpatrick and by three from David Mortimer, Colm Moriarty, Eamonn Brady and Mark Staunton

“It’s been a steady start to the season,” Higgins said. “I was a shot or two from winning the PGA Playoffs but when you are that close you aren’t far away, today helps with the confidence going into the next few events.

“We have a few massive events coming up, The K Club Pro-Am, the Irish Open and the PGA club pros in England so there’s tons of stuff on. It’s great to be confident and playing well.”

Higgins also led home the winning team, edging out Holywood’s Michael Alexander and Killeen Golf Club’s Shane McCabe by two points with 89.

“That’s a bonus,” he said. “If the team plays well it kind of feeds into your own game as you saw we won, so I’m sure that helped me pick up a couple of shots, so I was delighted with that too.”

The circuit moves to Dublin for the Rathfarnham Pro-Am tomorrow, followed by Flogas Pro-Am at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen on Monday. The Philip Walton Malahide Pro-Am is on Friday, June 3.