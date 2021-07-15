Higgins and Grehan share spoils in Straffan Pro-Am

THE PGA in Ireland season swung into action on Friday with Waterville Links’ David Higgins and The K Club’s Liam Grehan sharing top billing at the Straffan Pro-Am sponsored by CFM Group. Higgins and Grehan posted a pair of five-under 67’s on the Palmer Course South to hold off Glasson Lakehouse’s Colm Moriarty, Mount Wolseley Golf & Country Club’s Sean O’Donoghue and Alps Tour professional Conor O’Rourke. Grehan went into the event on home soil in good form following some strong performances in the recent R&A PGA Trainee Series. With confidence high after two wins at Dundalk and The Heritage the 25-year-old went on the attack from the start, racking up nine birdies but throwing in a few mistakes as well. “I would normally be par city but the team was delighted because I was picking up three points regularly,” said the year one trainee who was playing in his first Pro-Am. “During lockdown, I built myself a bit of a synthetic home putting green and that seems to be paying off.” In complete contrast, Higgins produced a classically composed round of golf collecting five birdies in all, recording no dropped shots. “It’s just great to be back playing again,” said Higgins, one of the most successful players in the history of the Irish regional circuit. “We’ve been locked down or whatever you want to call it but it’s fantastic to be back playing and I was delighted with five-under today. “You’re always happy when you don’t have a bogey on the card. I hit some good shots and made the birdies but it was just fantastic to be out there on a course in such good condition, and in good company. It was a great day.” Grehan also claimed the team award guiding partners John Stuart, Ger O’Brien and Richard Stuart to success with 98 points. The Straffan Pro-Am sponsored by CFM Group (Par 72) T1 David Higgins (Waterville Golf Links) 67, Liam Grehan (The K Club) 67; T3 Colm Moriarty (Glasson Lakehouse) 68, Sean O’Donoghue (Mount Wolseley Golf & CC) 68, Conor O’Rourke 68; T6 Shane Jenkinson (St Margaret’s Golf & CC) 69, Tim Rice (Limerick GC) 69, Richard Kilpatrick (Banbridge GC) 69, Neil O’Briain (Old Conna GC) 69, Brian O’Reilly (Glenlo Abbey GC) 69.