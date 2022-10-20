Hermitage wins Barton Cup after thrilling tie

Hermitage claimed the Barton Cup for the first time since 2000 when they edged out Royal Curragh 3-2 at their Lucan headquarters to clinch a thrilling 6-4 win overall.

The Dublin club began their trophy quest in May with a 3.5-1.5 win over Woodbrook and went on to beat Powerscourt 4-1 and Lucan 3.5-1.5 before defeating Dun Laoghaire 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals where they had a 3-2 win over Balbriggan.

In the semi-finals they beat Sutton 3-2 to set up a two-legged decider against Royal Curragh, who beat Straffan 3-2, Cill Dara 3.5-1.5, Naas 4-1, Greystones 3.5-1.5 and Wicklow 3.5-1.5 before edging out Abbeyleix 3-2 in the semis.

Leading 3-2 after the first leg, Hermitage saw Royal Curragh’s Dave Mulcahy and Joe Hanamy level the scores with a 5&3 win over Luke Branagan and Damien Petticrew in the first match.

The experienced Alan Dowling and partner Stephen Jones edged Hermitage ahead and after Sean Pardy and Colm O’Mahony beat John Delaney and Evan Neville Aldwell to make it 5-3, the visitors took the anchor match 2&1 to leave matters hinging on match four.

It all came down Andrew Boyle and Garry Beagan and they withstood the pressure and beat Alan Darcy and Shane Kenny by one hole to clinch victory.