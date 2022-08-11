Hearn reunited with US coach for pro debut

Tramore amateur Jack Hearn will have his college coach on his bag as he goes for glory and makes his debut in a professional event in the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle and Massereene today.

The Carrick-or-Suir native and Lahinch’s Aideen Walsh won the Ulster Men’s and Women’s Stroke Play at Belvoir Park back in May to secure spots in the field with men’s runner-up Rob Brazill from Naas, the other qualifier for an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the LET and the LPGA.

“I was due to be flying back this week, but I pushed my flight back to next Wednesday,” said the University of South Alabama player.

“I’ll be missing my first three days of classes. My coach didn’t care in the slightest. It’s a nice excuse to have, playing on the DP World Tour.

“For me, it was about playing well in the tournament and trying to win it. To get the invite is a brilliant bonus for me. This is my first pro event, and it’ll be very different to what I’m used to. I’ll play as I usually play, in my patient way. It’s the same game as I played in Belvoir Park.”

With coach Ben Hannan travelling to caddy, Business Management student Hearn is looking to stay patient in his opening round at Massereene.

“Ben always says that good golf is just a series of committed golf shots, and they add up to a good score,” Hearn said. “I’m looking forward to having him with me.”