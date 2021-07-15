Hearn blooms at Magnolia Amateur

Carrick-on-Suir’s Jack Hearn continued his run of fine form in the US with a fifth place finish in the prestigious Magnolia Amateur at Hattiesburg Country Club in Virginia.

Set to start classes at University of South Alabama (USA) next month following his transfer from McNeese University in Louisiana, the Tramore Golf Club star shot rounds of 67 and 70 to finish three shots behind the winner on five-under par after the final round was cancelled due to storms.

He will spend the rest of his summer coaching youngsters in Lake Charles before teeing it up in the Cotton States event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana later this month.

Hearn was head-hunted by USA coach Ben Hannon earlier this year and follows in the footsteps of Gareth Maybin and European Tour winner Jonathan Caldwell.

He has two more years of college eligibility because he red-shirted the first year he went to McNeese and also had to sit out a year of competition due to Covid.

As well as Caldwell and Maybin, the University of South Alabama is also the former college of Eamonn Coghlan Jnr — son of the former Olympian and 1983 World 5,000-metre champion, Eamonn Snr.

Coghlan Jnr is now a teaching professional in Houston, Texas.

The move does not mean much upheaval for Hearn as his new home in Mobile is just a four-hour drive from his current base at Lake Charles.