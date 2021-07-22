Healy a Curragh star in the making

If specialising in multiple sports is a recipe for golfing success, Royal Curragh has a budding star on its hands in Freya Healy - aka The Frag.

The 13-year old is not just a buzzing No 10 for Peamount United, a member of the Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) team and talent the FAI will be watching closely in the coming years, she’s also a stalwart for Sarsfields GAA club in Newbridge and captain of the Kildare Under 14 Gaelic football team.

She plays hockey for Newbridge College too, but it’s her golfing skills that are now starting to raise eyebrows, and even the great Lillian Behan was reportedly impressed by her skills as she posted the best score in Marian Kinahan’s Captain’s Prize at Royal Curragh last week.

As a junior, she knew she was not eligible for the top prize but was thrilled to shoot rounds of 63 (off 34) and 66 (off 30) to finish on 129 and claim the runner-up spot behind winner Joan Nordlokken, who shot a second successive 67s off 12 to win on 134.

Now playing off two, Behan was the gross winner on 147 with rounds of 77 and 70. But she deserves credit for taking young Freya under her wing.

It’s now 36 years since Behan won the British Women’s Matchplay Championship at Ganton, beating Claire Waite of Britain by one hole in the 1985 final.

She was just 20 at the time, having only picked up a club for the first time at 16 and was described by British golf writer Elizabeth Price as “an exciting player with, some say, a touch of the Ballesteros magic.”

The Royal Curragh star made history in 1986 as a member of the first Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup side to win on US soil at Prairie Dunes in Kansas, contributing three points, including a singles win over Donna Ammaccapane.

Read More

Behan would go on to many more successes, including the 1998 Irish Women’s Close at Clandeboye.

But she may someday have a successor in Freya if she eventually decides to forget soccer and GAA and concentrate on her golf.

“Lillian has been very kind to Freya and given her great encouragement, and Freya would idolise her,” said Freya’s father, Dr Bernard Healy.

“We live just five minutes from the Curragh, and Lillian happened to meet Freya, and they get on very well and have played a couple of rounds together.”

Known at home and now all over Kildare as “The Frag”,

Freya has only been playing golf for some 18 months, and it has become a real passion.

“My sister Marie got into golf in her late forties, and she loves to have Freya out there playing,” added her proud Dad, whose wife Fiona and children Erin and Ryan also love their sport.

“She was always a girl that was very talented at sport. She’s an absolutely fantastic soccer player, even if I say so myself.

“She’s played for Peamount United two years up, and she’s in the Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) team, which is the district team. She’s also the captain of the Kildare Under 14 Gaelic football team this year, so it’s all happening for her.

“She plays on the same Sarsfields team as her older sister Erin and was playing under 14s when she was 11 and has a left and a right foot, so you don’t know which way she’s going to go.

“She’s on the emerging talent team for the FAI, so she has a lot of choices to make. But she loves the golf, and as we live five minutes from the Curragh, she’s playing three or four times a week at this stage.

“I dropped her up the other day, and when I collected her, she said she had three pars and two birdies. And I said, off your handicap, and she said, no, no. I wasn’t surprised she did so well in the Lady Captain’s Prize.”

The call of soccer and GAA is strong, but with such scorching weather a boon for golfers, we’ll be watching Freya’s progress this summer with interest.