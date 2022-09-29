Guinness Golf Society celebrates at Newlands

Newlands: Pat Casey accepts the Centenary Captain’s Prize from Paul Errity (Captain Newlands). Also pictured, President Clive Brownlee (left) and Centenary Captain Eamon McDonagh (right).

More than 40 members and guests celebrated the 100th Guinness Golf Society Captain’s Prize at Newlands Golf Club on Friday last.

The hosts were Captain Eamon McDonagh and host club Captain, Paul Errity and a magnificent day’s golf was enjoyed.

Guests included Mr Tony Nugent, President of Dublin United Golf Societies Association (DUGSA) who, like the Guinness Golf Society, are celebrating 100 years promoting society golf.

Also in attendance were Noel Dever and Harry Holohan from the Diageo Society and the trophies presented were specially designed to represent the the original Elveden and Jubilee Cups, all made by Dublin Crystal.

The Guinness Golf Society was started in 1922 as the St. James’s Gate Golfing Society so that a brewery team could enter DUGSA competitions. However, long before this date, golf was played by brewery personnel and in 1906, the Brewery Office presented a challenge cup to be played for annually by the staff under tournament conditions.

Overall: Pat Casey (Lucan) 38pts; Class 1: Dave Gibson (Naas) 35 pts; Cl 2: Noel Kennedy (Castlewarden) 35; Cl 3: Pat Griffin (Hermitage) 30; Cl 4: Ollie Mulligan (Hermitage) 30.