Grehan shows form at The Heritage

The K Club’s Liam Grehan continued his run of fine form with victory in the third event of the R&A’s PGA Trainee Development Series at the Heritage.

The Mullingar man amassed 39 points to share top spot with Clontarf’s Eoin O’Brien, two clear of Woodenbridge’s Dylan Graham with Galway Golf Club’s Liam Power and Castletroy’s Jack Ryan tied fourth on 35 points.

Grehan was unlucky to miss out on a spot in the European Tour’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational next month when he lost out in a playoff for the Northern Ireland Open presented by Modest! Golf at Cairndhu.

Kinsale’s John Murphy was in sensational form in his first professional start, carding rounds of 67 and 68 for a five-under total to win by four strokes from Dermot McElroy and Liam Grehan. Murphy secured his place in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, as did Ballymena native McElroy, who came through a play-off with Grehan to claim the second male spot.

England’s Thalia Martin also qualified after finishing as the leading female at Cairndhu.