Greenore a wee wonder

Greenore, situated along the shore of Carlingford Lough and overlooked by the Mourne Mountains and Slieve Foy, was among the ten founding member clubs of the Golfing Union of Ireland in 1900.

It has a rich and proud golfing heritage with a course to test the best and it has produced no shortage of top players, many of whom were trailblazers in the sport.

The club has belonged to its members since 1954 with the clubhouse beside the quaint village of Greenore at the end of the Cooley Peninsula.

It was acquired from the railway owners after being established in 1896 by the Dundalk Newry and Greenore Railway Company and in a shrewd piece of business, thanks to a nine-strong delegation led by auctioneer Don Kearney, grandfather of Irish rugby stars Robert and Dave, the club made a tidy profit on the acquisition.

The delegation bought the property comprising 99.05 statute acres, with a clubhouse, caddie house and other small plots of land at public auction for a grand total of £2,100 (including £100 auctioneer’s fees.)

However, with the railway company paying £3,060 in compensation for not fulfilling obligations, the club ended up £960 in pocket from the purchase.

The 1950s was a financially straitened time, but the club went on to thrive and in 1984 purchased 15 acres of land on the Carlingford end of the course, along with a few years later the adjoining embankment for a total of £7,700.

This allowed the club to extend and upgrade the course, which started out with 12 holes and expanded to the customary 18 holes.

The club undertook a major development programme that entailed the creation of four entirely new holes on the additional land and making of other holes within the existing layout, which was reconfigured and re-routed.

The clubhouse was demolished and replaced with a new two-storey building, designed by Brendan Cashell, one of the country’s leading amateur players in his heyday. The new clubhouse was officially opened in June 1994.

Robert Giles, who continues to serve the club, was the first resident professional appointed.

The course offers a semi-links, heathland challenge with as tough an opening seven holes as players will encounter.

The eighth is one of several holes played from the high embankment alongside the lough. Hitting the fairway at the 12th feels like threading the ball through the eye of a needle, especially in a crosswind.

The par-three 14th, The Pig’s Back, is synonymous with Greenore as it’s played to a small plateau green that is notoriously hard to hit and hold.

The club has a great history of exhibition matches featuring the biggest names of the day.

In 1902, the club hosted a match featuring four winners of the Open championship. Between them, they lifted the Claret Jug aloft 13 times with six-time champion Harry Vardon, five-time winner James Braid, and Alex “Sandy” Herd and Jack White, who each won it once, also teeing it up.

Herd was the first winner to use a rubber-cored ball, known as the ‘bouncing willie’.

In 1937, the great Walter Hagen played in a match partnering Joe Kirkwood from Australia. The American accumulated 11 major championship successes: four US Opens, two Opens and five US PGA titles.

Harry Bradshaw and Fred Daly, Open winner in 1947 at Royal Liverpool, and the only Irishman to hoist the Claret Jug aloft until Pádraig Harrington at Carnoustie in 2007, took on local brothers Dick and Mick Ferguson in 1940.

Bradshaw featured in another exhibition match with Norman Drew, Joe Carr and Billy Hulme in 1959.

Tony Jacklin, the most successful British professional of his generation and a man who played a leading part in making the Ryder Cup a competitive contest when appointed European team captain, took part in a showpiece in 1966.

Hugh Boyle from nearby Omeath, Ernie Jones and Tony Grubb were the other participants.

Robert Karlsson, the 2008 European Tour Order of Merit winner, played 12 holes in December 2020 with two of the club’s leading players, Cian Dullaghan and Eamonn McCartan, and captain Jim Sheridan, who passed away not long ago.

Heroes from other sports, such as Pat Jennings, the legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper, and Stephen Hendry, the seven-time world snooker champion, are familiar figures at Greenore along with local brothers Robert and Dave Kearney.

The club has produced its own shining lights with none perhaps more illustrious than Pat O’Hare, winner of the North-South Open at Pinehurst in 1922.

He was the first Irishman to win a professional tournament in America and was one of three locally born brothers, the others Jimmy and Peter, who were leading players in their day.

The club boasts a string of great golfing families, such as the Carrolls of cigarette manufacturing fame. Brothers Walter and Charlie were Irish internationals.

There were the Ferguson brothers, Dick, John and Mick; Con and Eric Hynes; and Seamus, Peadar and Pat McParland.

Jimmy Carroll, an international, won multiple accolades at the top of the Irish game.

Noel McGrane captured the West of Ireland in 1987, and John McGinn won the Irish Close Championship in 2002 while a member of the club.

Caolan Rafferty, a member of the Great Britain and Ireland Walker team in 2019, spent his formative years in Greenore.

The ladies have also put the club name on the map down the years. Ailish McCartan was captain of the Irish Girls team in 2010 and Emily McGuinness and Siobhan McCartan played for Leinster in the inter-provincial girls’ championship.

Factfile

Green fees: Mon/Fri €40; Sat/Sun €50

Society rates: Contact club for discount

Buggy hire: Yes €30

Club hire: Yes €30

Electric trolleys: No

Range Balls: Yes €2

Signature hole:

Hole No 6, Yardage 120m, Par 3. A short but tricky hole played from the railway line with water guarding a small green.

Professional’s tip: A hole not to be short on but beware of the bunker at the back.

Membership rates: Full €950; 5-day €755; Under 30 €625; Country €500.

Nearby clubs: Warrenpoint, Dundalk, Kilkeel, Cloverhill

Contact

Address:

Greenore,

Co Louth

Email: Linda@ greenore golfclub.com

Tel: 042 9373212

Website: www.greenore golfclub.com