Glasson's lakeside gem gets set for a spectacular rebirth

Home & Away: Places to Play

Brian Keogh

Christy O'Connor Jnr passed away just four years ago, but the Galway man's legacy lives on through his many golf course designs and such is the level of affection from an old friend, one of his special projects is set to enjoy a spectacular rebirth.

Glasson Country House Hotel & Golf Club, which overlooks Lough Ree at Killinure Bay just six miles from Athlone, is now the property of Matt Ryan and Paddy McKillen Jnr's Oakmount which acquired the Co Westmeath resort for an estimated €9 million last year.

Those who initially feared for the lovely lakeside course are now looking forward eagerly to its renovation by David Jones, who was one of Christy Jnr's closest pals on the European Tour and a big admirer of his work.