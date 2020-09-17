Glasson's lakeside gem gets set for a spectacular rebirth

Christy O'Connor Jnr passed away just four years ago, but the Galway man's legacy lives on through his many golf course designs and such is the level of affection from an old friend, one of his special projects is set to enjoy a spectacular rebirth.

Glasson Country House Hotel & Golf Club, which overlooks Lough Ree at Killinure Bay just six miles from Athlone, is now the property of Matt Ryan and Paddy McKillen Jnr's Oakmount which acquired the Co Westmeath resort for an estimated €9 million last year.

Those who initially feared for the lovely lakeside course are now looking forward eagerly to its renovation by David Jones, who was one of Christy Jnr's closest pals on the European Tour and a big admirer of his work.

"I told Paddy that Christy Jnr was a great friend of mine, a great icon of Irish golf and that he needed to do this golf course justice," the Bangor-based golf course designer explained between visits to the four-start resort this week. "I told him Christy O'Connor Jnr's legacy would be safe with me because he and I talked a lot about design over the years."

Jones' ideas, which will see significant changes made to the lower five holes, were enthusiastically welcomed by McKillen Jnr, who plans to transform the wonderful, 175-acre resort, first opened by Tom and Breda Reid in 1993, and make it a true leisure hub for the midlands.

His Press Up Entertainment Group owns a string of bars and hotels, including the Dean, the Devlin, the Mason and the Clarence in Dublin as well as restaurants such as Captain America's and the Elephant & Castle and Wagamama chains and several entertainment venues.

The Reid family converted their 1780 period home into a clubhouse in 1993 and established Glasson Golf & Country Club on the surrounding farmland, adding a 65 bedroom hotel and twice hosting the Challenge Tour.

With the arrival of the recession, the resort became best known as a wedding venue, but it is now set to move to a whole new level under Oakmount, and the golf course has not been forgotten.

The concept for the new 14th hole

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The concept for the new 14th hole

The dynamic Lynn McCool has been retained as director of golf having previously served in the same role at the Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh, and before that as a teaching professional at The K Club.

"We are very fortunate to have an Irish company investing so heavily in the resort," McCool reported enthusiastically. "They have recently added 24 new buggies and spent €250,000 on greenkeeping equipment, but that's only the start of the investment here.

"Glasson began with golf and became a wedding venue over the last few years, but Paddy's vision is to make Glasson a leisure hub for the midlands with something for everyone.

"He has introduced lake boats and kayaking, and there are plans for a pet farm. The wedding venue has been hugely upgraded and there are plans for wonderful terraces and lodges, a new gym and spa and even a cinema."

The advent of the lodges required changes to the golf course, which will see much-improved drainage for the lower half on the golf course which will go from being a 7,043-yard par-73 to a 6,600-yard par-71 as the par-five 14th and 17th holes are redesigned by Jones as par-fours.

"We're doing a lot of work on the course and brought in David Jones and the contractors Evolve Golf Links, who have just finished Loch Lomond. It's going to be beautiful," added Lynn who has 270 members, a resident teaching professional in Philip Murphy as well as a touring ambassador in Colm Moriarty.

There are plans to upgrade the already excellent practice facilities which include an indoor studio that McCool uses for teaching large groups, frequently staging ladies' retreats with fellow professional Hazel Kavanagh.

Improving the golf course is all part of the plan to make Glasson an exceptional resort and Jones is thoroughly enjoying becoming reacquainted with the course having played it on the opening day back in 1993.

"It was done in an era when there might have been more attention paid to things like drainage so at 27 years old, it has the weaknesses you'd expect to find in a course of that age," Jones reported.

"But like a lot of Christy Jnr's designs, it is a lovely layout with a great signature hole down at the lake and it's a great game of golf.

"What Paddy asked me to do was clear a view in front of the hotel. So I came up with a way of doing that while preserving the old par-three 15th."

The plan involves a redesign of the par-five 14th, which will become a 450-yard par-four, played to a new green protected on the left by marshland and on the right by a lake which will be walled with local rock they discovered when building the new hole.

The new 15th will measure around 350 yards and play back up the hill through what was a wild area between the 14th and the old 16th. From there you play a par-four back down the old 16th fairway to the new 16th green before taking on the signature, par-three 15th across the lake, which will now become the 17th.

Dramatic: Work gets underway at the new 14th hole

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dramatic: Work gets underway at the new 14th hole

As for the 18th, the tee will be raised with the green moved left of the existing green, setting up a rousing finish.

"I think what I have done here is quite dramatic and I am looking forward to the reaction to holes like the new 14th," Jones said.

His plans have certainly excited the former owner, Mr Reid, who remains an enthusiastic supporter of everything that happens at his home.

"With Paddy's idea for the spa and gym, the new lodges and the terracing or wedding garden, it is really going to be a very impressive resort venue," Jones added. "Tom is still there and it is fabulous to see his enthusiasm."

The Reid family is held in very high esteem by everyone at Glasson and the new owners have not forgotten the people who put the resort on the map.

"Tom Reid couldn't have asked for a better owner," Lynn added. "Glasson needed to be taken to the next level, and Tom has that person in Paddy Jnr. He's even putting in an Irish pub and calling it Tom's Bar. I think that's a lovely touch."

Factfile

Green fees: Midweek €50pp /Weekend €60pp

Society rates: Summer midweek from €35; Weekend from €40; Winter from €30pp/ Stay & Play packages available

Buggy hire: Yes, €40; Group rate €35.

Club hire: Yes, Taylormade €35, Wilson €25.

Electric trolleys: No

Range Balls: Yes €2, 20 balls

Signature hole: 17th Par 3 (originally the 15th)

Par 3, Blue 184 yards, White 172yds, Yellow 123 yards, Red 109 yards

Director of Golf Lynn McCool writes: The 17th hole is set out on the shores of Lough Ree and it is one of the most photographed holes in Irish golf. It is worth taking the short walk to the back tee box to capture a full view of the green and the hazards that encircle the green.

Anything short will be swallowed by the lake which spans the width of the green. Into the breeze fight the urge to swing harder. Precision is everything in this hole so be sure to select a stronger club which will carry the full distance required to land on the green. Usually a club more than you think.

Membership: Full €990 per annum; Under 35, €790; Couples, €1,650; Overseas, €450; Student €350; Junior, €180.

Nearby clubs: Athlone Golf Club, Mount Temple Golf Club, Moate Golf Club

Suggested clubs traveling on route from Dublin: Esker Hills, New Forest GC

Instruction: Lessons by PGA professionals Lynn McCool, Colm Moriarty, Phillip Lynch

Group Classes, Beginners Ladies Get into Golf, Beginners Gents, Kids Under 10's, Junior Under 16, Teenage girls.