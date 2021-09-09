Generation game in AIG Cups and Shields finals

James Patrick O’Brien (Tramore) and John P O’Brien (Tramore) on the 3rd green during the 1/4 Finals of the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield All Ireland Finals 2021, Shandon Park

Irish club golf remains one of the greatest amateur sporting phenomenons in the world, and the AIG Cups and Shields continues to produce its share of heart-warming tales at Shanon Park this week.

Forty-eight teams are competing in six events as the Men’s and Women’s Inter-Club season reaches its climax with the All-Ireland Final Series of the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield and Barton Shield for men and the AIG Minor Cup, Challenge Cup, Junior Foursomes and Senior Foursomes for women.

The semi-finals of the Jimmy Bruen Shield took place yesterday, but while Tramore fell 3.5-1.5 to Gowran Park, who will face Co Cavan (3-2 winners over Strabane) in today’s final, the event has succeeded in bringing a family even closer together at a difficult time.

Having qualified for the Jimmy Bruen finals for the first time in the club’s history, Tramore were proud to see 79-year old John O’Brien pair up with his 15-year-old grandson, JP.

John’s wife passed away in April and Tramore invited him onto the panel to help him take his mind off his grief.

The unlikely duo were a big hit on the road to Shandon Park, where they beat Carrick-on-Shannon 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

The grandad–grandson pairing fought back from being 2 down with 4 to play to win on the 18th against Sean Mulvey and Keith Duignan before falling gallantly yesterday.

“This man [JP] hit a brilliant shot to three feet, in the end, to win it for us,” beamed Grandad John. “We played steady more than great, but we hung in there.

“It’s about keeping going; you never give up. For a long time, we looked in trouble, but we never gave up.”

‘Class’ is how JP describes having played a summer of competitive golf with his grandad, who is over 60-years his elder.

“He said to me on the 12th tee box after we lost the 11th ‘it doesn’t matter what we do now on the next two holes, it’s what we do on the last three or four that matters,’ and that’s what happened.’

“A small bit of experience helps,” replied John with a smile.

Sadly for Tramore, they fell to Gowran Park yesterday with the O’Brien’s falling 2&1 to Hughie O’Shaughnessy and Patrick O’Keeffe.

Co Cavan beat Strabane 3-2 thanks to wins for Jonathan Cawley and John Sweeney, Fergal Dunne and Edward Kellett and Sean Johnston and Edward O’Hanlon.

In the AIG Women’s Minor Cup, Ashbourne, Powerscourt, East Cork and The Heath competed in yesterday’s semi-final matches after overcoming Royal Portrush, Belvoir Park, Gort and Castlegregory, respectively.

The action continues with the AIG Challenge Cup semi-finals today, while the quarter-finals of the AIG Barton Shield are set for tomorrow.

Royal Portrush will be bidding to win the title for the fourth time and the first since 19976 as they face The Island, who beat Ashbourne and continued with wins over Balbriggan, Royal Dublin, Portmarnock and Forrest Little to make it to the last eight.

Their panel includes Jack Blake, Sean Dowling, Joe Hanney, Terry Kelly, Fergal Kennedy, Conor Murtagh, James Stenson and reinstated amateur Kevin LeBlanc, who returned to championship duty at the West of Ireland last week.

Donaghadee has a challenging task against a strong Elm Park side as Portumna clashes with up and coming Dungarvan and surprise packages Moate takes on Limerick maestros Castletroy, winners of the title at Tramore in 1984.

The competition will also be fierce in the AIG Women’s Senior Foursomes on Friday where Royal Portrush meet Headfort, Shandon Park faces Dun Laoghaire, a young Roscommon team meets Tipperary and Naas takes on Limerick.

The action begins today with pistols drawn at dawn in the AIG Women’s Junior Foursomes quarter-finals Ballyliffin, Clontarf, Killymoon, Dun Laoghaire, Castlebar Kinsale, Royal Curragh and Tralee, the combatants.

Today

AIG Women’s Junior Foursomes – Quarter-Finals

0730 Ballyliffin v Clontarf;

0754 Killymoon v Dun Laoghaire;

0818 Castlebar v Kinsale;

0842 Royal Curragh v Tralee.

AIG Men’s Jimmy Bruen Shield – Final (0910)

AIG Women’s Minor Cup – Final (0955)

AIG Women’s Challenge Cup – Semi-Finals (1040 & 1125).

Friday 10 September

AIG Men’s Barton Shield – Quarter-Finals

0830 Royal Portrush v The Island;

0848 Donaghadee v Elm Park;

0906 Portumna v Dungarvan;

0924 Moate v Castletroy.

AIG Women’s Senior Foursomes – Quarter-Finals

1015 Royal Portrush v Headfort;

1042 Shandon Park v Dun Laoghaire;

1109 Roscommon v Tipperary; 1136 Naas v Limerick.

AIG Women’s Junior Foursomes – Semi-Finals (1210 & 1237)

AIG Women’s Challenge Cup – Final (1310).

Saturday, 11 September

AIG Men’s Barton Shield – Semi-Finals (0800 & 0816).

AIG Women’s Senior Foursomes – Semi-Finals (0840 & 0904)

AIG Women’s Junior Foursomes – Final (0945).

AIG Men’s Barton Shield – Final (1315)

AIG Women’s Senior Foursomes – Final (1345).

