Gazi and Sillett win Munster tests at Kanturk

Mark Gazi receives his trophy from Sean Moran of Golf Ireland

Tralee’s Mark Gazi and Ballykisteen’s Gordan Sillett won the Under 17 and Under 15 titles in the Munster Boys Close at Kanturk.

Gazi went out in four-under 33 before coming home in 38 for a level par 71 and a one-shot win over Dromoland Castle’s Niall Melody with Muskerry’s Barry Keane third with a 73 following an unfortunate double-bogey six at the 18th.

There was a four-way tie for fourth as Douglas’ Sean Deasy, Blarney’s Ryan Lyons, Cork’s Frankie Walsh and Monkstown’s Ronan O’Keeffe carded four-over par 75s.

Sillett won the Under-15 title by four shots as he followed an opening birdie with 15 pars and two bogeys to win by four shots from Kanturk’s Cormac O’Shea with an excellent, two-over par 73.

Limerick’s Jack Whelan and Monkstown’s Cian McDonnell finished in a tie for third on seven-over with 78s as Douglas’ Sean Reddy took third with a 79.

Limerick’s Luke Carey was tied sixth with Fermoy’s Darragh Nolan with 81 as Woodstock’s Callum Hayes, Douglas’ Barry O’Connell and Kanturk’s Rory McCarthy tied eighth with rounds of 82.

The event was a big success with 69 players taking on Kanturk, a challenging 5,721 metre, par 71 layout.