Gardner lands Leinster Girls' Championship golf title

Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardner captured the Leinster Girls Championship with a 6&4 win over Roscommon’s Olivia Costello at Balbriggan.

The win for Gardner capped off an impressive run for the 16-year-old, who won the Connacht Open in Athlone the previous Friday.

Gardner was the leading qualifier after two rounds of strokeplay, and advanced to the semi-finals after wins over Elm Park’s Sarah O’Brien and Oughterard’s Kate Dillon.

She defeated Ballykisteen’s Caitlin Shippam to meet Costello in the final after the 13-year old Roscommon star overcame Royal Tara’s Hannah Guerin in their semi-final.

In the Championship Plate, Ballina’s Annabel Grehan defeated Co. Louth’s Emily Murray on the 19th hole, while Carton House’s Amelie Cunningham defeated Knock’s Erin Poots 4&3.



