Castleknock Golf Club’s Quentin Carew was pinching himself as he battled a back injury sustained in a car crash on duty and not only made the AIG Irish Amateur Close final, he came back from 4-down after nine to beat Hugh Foley on the 20th last Wednesday. Chief Superintendent Duff (pictured) congratulated Quentin as he took the 7 am to 7 pm shift last Friday.