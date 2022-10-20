Foley, Rafferty, McClean and Fanagan make Concession Cup

Ireland’s Hugh Foley, Matthew McClean, Caolan Rafferty and Jody Fanagan have been selected to compete for Europe in next month’s Concession Cup against the USA in Valderrama.

The 2022 Concession Cup match is a Ryder Cup style competition and will take place at the storied Sotogrande venue from November 14-18.

The team is made up of six Mid-Amateur players along with four senior players.

Royal Dublin star Foley (25) is the youngest member on the team and he was clearly Ireland’s best amateur in 2022, becoming the first player since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win the North of Ireland and South of Ireland Championships in the same season.

Things might have been even better for Foley, who reached the final of the AIG Irish Amateur Close Championship at Headfort but lost at the 20th to Castleknock’s Quentin Carew .

He still won the Bridgestone Order of Merit and went on to compete in the US Mid-Amateur Championship at Erin Hills, where he fell to Malone’s McClean in the 36-hole final.

McClean (29) earned starts in the Masters and US Open as a reward for his win in Wisconsin, claiming his first big amateur title after a hugely consistent year. He was beaten by Colm Campbell Jnr in a playoff for the Flogas Irish Amateur Open but also contended in the Lytham Trophy and the Brabazon Trophy before playing on the winning Great Britain and Ireland team that captured the St Andrews Trophy at Penati Golf Resort in Slovakia.

Dundalk star Rafferty, a former Walker Cup player, had a good year, narrowly losing out to Alex Maguire in the East of Ireland Amateur Open at County Louth.

Milltown star Fanagan, another ex-Walker Cup player, was impressive in the Senior ranks, claiming the Irish Senior Men’s Open Championship by one stroke from Karl Bornemann at Douglas in May as well as top 10 finishes in the Leinster, Munster and Ulster Seniors Championships.

He went on to help Ireland win bronze in the European Seniors Team Championship.