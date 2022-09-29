Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes a festival of fun

Nothing defines the new status quo in Irish golf like the Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes.

It’s the only national event where men and women play together on the same team and this year’s edition promises to be another heart-pumping affair under the Golf Ireland umbrella at Athlone Golf Club.

Almost 300 clubs entered the competition in 2022, looking to succeed Doneraile as All-Ireland champions.

The quarter-final action gets underway today with Munster East winners Thurles taking on Ulster North champions Fintona in the first game of the day.

Thurles beat Skibbereen 3.5-1.5 in the Munster East final while Fintona had a 3-2 win over Cushendall in Ulster North.

The winners will play Balbriggan, 4-1 winners over Laytown and Bettystown in Leinster North, or Portumna, who beat Tubbercurry 3.5-1.5 to claim the Connacht title.

In the other half of the draw, Munster West champions Glengarriff will be looking to reproduce the form they showed against Woodstock when they take on Ulster South champions Warrenpoint.

The winners of that clash will line out against Milltown, 3-5-1.5 winners over Powerscourt in Leinster South, or Castlecomer, who beat Gowran Park 3.5-1.5 to emerge from Leinster Central.

The Al Ireland semi-finals are set for tomorrow morning with the Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes final fixed for Saturday morning at 9 am.