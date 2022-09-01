Fifth Captain’s Prize for Grange golfer at 83

Age might only be a number but it was no impediment to the denizens of Grange Golf Club where the senior brigade dominated Captain John Moriarty’s Prize last weekend.

While the new World Handicap System has its detractors, it has allowed older golfers to remain competitive and for an event where 92-year old Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh was one of three honorary starters alongside Mick McGinley Snr and Joey Bryan, it was fitting that 83-year-old Dermot McArdle won his third captain’s prize in Grange, and the fifth of his career.

Dermot, who was playing off 34, carded a second 67 on day two to win by two strokes with the rest of the top five also players over 70.

Kevin Fitzpatrick (24 handicap) was second with 136 while 86-year-old Pat McEnroe (29) eschewed the use of a buggy and trotted his way to 140 for third with Oisin O Buachalla (18) and John Kilmurray (24), both in their 70s, coming fourth and fifth.

A former eight handicapper, Dermot – who had previously won a Captain’s Prize at Courtown and the Five-Day at Portmarnock in 2010 –was thrilled to win having previously won the Captain’s Prize at Grange in 1974 and 2003.

“I don’t pretend to understand it,” he joked of the WHS. “It’s like the old European Monetary System, which we had before the Euro. It was known as the snake and it would wobble all over the place. There were guys who understood it but couldn’t explain it and guys who could explain it but didn’t understand it. I am 83. I am telling everyone they are all dyslexic and I am really only 38!”

Remarkably, the famous five are all older than Billy O’Dwyer, winner of the Captain’s Prize to the seniors.

There have been some innovative moves made with WHS with the Dublin Journalists Golf Society creating the “100 Club”, whereby members whose handicap and age total 100 or more can play from the ladies’ tees and compete to win the odd prize.