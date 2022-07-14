Fast-finishing Abom claims Leinster Boys Open

It’s been a busy time in Leinster underage golf with Thomas Abom one of the happiest juniors in the region following his two-shot win in the Leinster Boys' Open at Malahide.

The Edmondstown golfer opened with a one-over 72 to find himself six strokes behind Co Sligo’s Sean McLoughlin, who had seven birdies in a five-under 66 to head East Clare’s Eoin Magill by two shots.

A level par 71 left Abom in fourth place heading into the final round before he closed with a brilliant, two-under 69, covering the back nine in a mistake-free, three-under 33 to win by two strokes on one-under 212 from McLoughlin and Elm Park's Jake Foley.

Magill held the 36-hole lead and went on to finish fourth after a 75 as Roganstown’s Patrick Keeling finished solo fifth on three-over par.

Tullamore's Evan Monaghan won the Under-17 competition on six-over, closing with a 69.

Meanwhile, Elm Park’s Freddie Bracken carded a three-under 70 to win the Leinster Under-14 Boys Open Championship at Balcarrick.

He had six birdies and three bogeys to win by two strokes from Belvoir Park’s Jack Conroy.

Ballinasloe’s Isaac Oliver birdied the 17th and 18th to finish third with a 75 on a countback from Delgany’s William Walsh.

Killymoon’s Brendan Mulgrew was fifth with a 76 as Laytown and Bettystown’s Jack McKenna was 10th after a memorable 77.

He didn’t make a birdie but holed his approach on the 367-yard 12th for a spectacular eagle two.