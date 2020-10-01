Farewell to Tommy Corridan, gentleman golfer

Munster and Irish golf said goodbye to one of the great characters of the game yesterday when big Tom Corridan was laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in his native Ballybunion.

A larger than life character in every sense of the word, he was widely regarded as a gentle giant of the game, dominating boys golf here in the 1970's before emerging after four years in the wilderness to win the 1983 Irish Amateur Close at Killarney aged 24.

An imposing six-foot three and slimmed down to "just" 20 stone when he made his international debut in the Home Internationals at Portmarnock a few weeks later, he played at No 1 and beat the Scottish and English champions Craig Laurence and George MacGregor in the singles before halving with Welshman John Jones on the final day as Ireland won the Raymond Trophy for the first time in 28 years.

It was a memorable week for Ireland and Corridan, who had been concentrating on his career in architectural engineering in Limerick and found little time for the game at Castletroy before Ted Higgins Snr helped him with his game and beat an 18-year old Eddie Power in that 1983 Close final.

Corridan would go on to play for Ireland in 1984, '91 and '92, winning three of his four Home Internationals to leave the scene with 13 wins, three halves and just five defeats from 21 matches.

His record bears comparison with some of the greats of the Irish game and his trophy collection with club and country is testament to his natural talent - Boys' international caps from 1974 to 1976 and wins in the Munster Boys (1974), the Leinster, Ulster and Midland Boys (all 1976) and the Irish Youths (1978) as well as the 1977 European Youths with Ireland.

With Castletroy, he was equally prolific, winning a string of pennants including the Aer Lingus Youths Club Championship in 1980 and the All Ireland Barton Shield in 1984 as well as 50 caps for Munster.

An honorary life member of Ballybunion and Castletroy, he passed away in University Hospital in Kerry on Monday after a long illness, prompting a wave of reminisces.

"If I am reminiscing about golf, there are more stories about Tom Corridan than anybody else," his former Irish team mate Adrian Morrow said yesterday. "He was a gentle giant with the heart of a lion, giving the impression that he was this big softy. But underneath, he would absolutely gut you and do it with clever guile.

"I played him in the quarter-finals of the 'Close' in Killarney in '83 and it's 80 degrees. I am dead, three down and going backwards and suddenly, Tom collapses in the middle of the fairway. I said, 'Tom are you alright? I don't want to win this way'. So Tom, who was breathing very heavily, said: 'Can you reach into my golf bag . . . and get me a fag?' You couldn't make it up.

"I pretend to root around the bag, purposely not finding the cigarettes. Eventually after letting two or three matches through, he beats me 7&6 and goes on to win the Close. That was Tommy."

His debut for Ireland in 1983 is the stuff of legend with his subtle psychological bustling of opponents proving too much for the likes of Scottish Walker Cup star George MacGregor.

"It's lashing rain and George, who is probably the best known amateur in Britain and Ireland, is waiting on the tee looking like a million dollars, shoes you could see your face in.

"Tommy is in the locker room, a total mess, smoking a cigarette. And Mark Gannon says, 'Tom, for god's sake, you are off in four minutes!'

"'Let him wait,' said Tommy, who goes out with about 10 seconds to spare. It's still lashing. George sticks out his hands and says, I'm George. And Tom says, George who?"

"George later admitted to me that the incident threw him to such an extent that by the time he was over the shock, he was three down after five. Game over."

According to Ballybunion's 125th anniversary history, he was introduced to the game as a caddie by his mother, Ann Teresa, aged seven before going on to win every provincial Boys title bar Connacht. As a Boys international from 1974 to 1976, he held his own against the likes of Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo and Sandy Lyle though never finding their drive to aim for the professional game.

While attending college in Limerick, he had almost 'retired' from golf when a chance meeting with Henry Cotton rekindled his interest. On returning to Ballybunion, Ted Higgins Snr got his game in shape, leading to that memorable Close win.

"When he came to me, I was hard on him and I drove him, " Higgins said. "He was special. I don't think I've seen a better pair of hands on a golf club. Magnificent touch."

Brendan McDaid, who played on that 1980 Aer Lingus winning team with Corridan at Castletroy, said: "He was a gentleman, a lovely person. There wasn't a bad bone in that man's body. And he was a really good golfer with a lovely, slow, natural backswing and an incredible touch around the greens. He went for everything too. He'd remind you of Seve. He'd never worry about the one back."

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.

