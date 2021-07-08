Fairway freewheeling at Moyvalley

Booking a tee-time has become a test of speed and dexterity at many Irish clubs these days with the enthusiasm to get out on the course only curbed by the massive demand.

Many clubs are struggling to satisfy demand since the pandemic caused a surge in membership numbers, and that has made getting on the timesheet for that weekend competition sometimes becoming a case of being the fastest finger in the west.

That’s not the case at Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort, situated on the historic Balyna Estate in Co Kildare, where there are just 350 members at the Darren Clarke-designed championship course.

Clarke went on to win The Open at Royal St George’s in 2011, and like the Dungannon man, who has won twice on the PGA Tour Champions over the past year, Moyvalley has also experienced an upturn in its fortunes.

Valued at between €60-75 million when it was created by Northern Ireland developer Alistair Jackson in 2006, the financial crash put paid to plans to make it the new Queenwood and it was bought in 2014 by a consortium headed by Thai national Jane Tripipatkul and Shabra Plastics’ Rita Shah and her business partner, the late Oliver Brady.

Under their direction, the four-star hotel and golf resort has come on in leaps and bounds, and it remains an enjoyable test, especially for those who choose their tees wisely as there are tees at 7,370, 6,645, 6,180 and 5,658 yard.

“The golf course is very links in style even though it’s inland,” reports the club’s new Golf Operations Manager, Alan Kelly, who took up his post recently having spent almost 20 years at the Golfing Union of Ireland where he was Director of Communications and manager of the GUI National Academy at Carton House.

“We have wide fairways and large undulating greens, but there’s something for everyone,” he reports. “You can play the harder course from the very back tees, or you can go and play off the front tees and really have fun. We try to make it as enjoyable an experience as possible for everyone who comes down.”

The finish is certainly not for the faint-hearted, even from forward tees and likely to be the central theme in your post-round deliberations.

“For me, the closing stretch of holes from the 14th to 18th is one of the finest stretches of closing holes you have in Ireland,” Kelly insists. “You’ve got the par-three 14th measuring anywhere from 210 to 131 yards and the driveable, par-four 15th. Then there’s the index-three 16th with water all the way down the left and the par-three 17th with water around the back of the green.

“The 18th is the index-one par-five with water and play on all shots, so there’s probably not another stretch of finishing holes as enjoyable as what we have at Moyvalley.

“It’s something that people always remember when they come off the course and sit down for a bite to eat.”

Kelly is in his element at Moyvalley after nearly two decades at GUI headquarters, as he has now followed in his father’s footsteps.

“It’s in the blood,” he jokes. “My father was secretary-manager at Kilcock, Hollywood Lakes and Ardee, and I always had a keen interest from an early age.

“I ended up in the GUI, but golf was only supposed to be a temporary job for me back in 2001. I’m a qualified secondary school music teacher, and after I turn down the opportunity to become a professional conductor in 2005, I committed to golf, and it’s been a wonderful journey.

“Shay Smith, who was General Secretary of the GUI at the time, was very good to me in guiding me on my career path. But once we got the One Governing Body project through, I decided to move on to a new challenge, and that’s where I am now.

“The experience of working alongside the guys at Carton House and running the GUI National Academy was a huge learning experience for me in that it allowed me to see what a busy resort was like and take those skills to Moyvalley.”

The advent of the Royal Canal Greenway is a new plus for Moyvalley, which is situated just a 15-minute cycle ride from Fureys Bar, a well-known watering hole along the canal bank.

With its four-star hotel, not to mention the self-catering cottages, the resort is an excellent base for holidaymakers looking to explore the delights of Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Offaly this summer.

“We have walking routes around the estate — a woodland walk and also a 5km paved path, so if you’re into running or just want to go out for a walk or rent one of our bicycles, you can take a spin around the estate. So it’s more than just golf, and there’s great food afterwards in the Sundial Bistro or in the clubhouse.”

As for the golf course, it underwent a major maintenance programme over the winter and feedback has been excellent.

The work included the reshaping of some water features, enhanced drainage and improved line of sight from the par-five sixth tee. This follows the reduction in the number of bunkers on the course in 2019. Extensive sanding has taken place on the fairways while an enhanced greens maintenance programme improved the already excellent putting surfaces.

“With the dry weather recently, the course is playing quite linksy, so if you hit the right bump in the fairway, you can get an extra 50 or 60 yards of run,” Kelly adds.

There are just 350 members, so there is no pressure on the timesheet, meaning lots of golf for everyone, including visitors and societies.

“One of the big pluses of Moyvalley is the sense of space, so with a small membership, getting out on a Saturday morning or Sunday morning as a member is not a problem compared to many clubs these days.

“There a lot of members tee-times available for competitions and casual golf, seven days a week and when you consider we are less than 30 minutes from Lucan, we really are close to the city.

“We’re also less than two hours from Galway, so with our stay and play packages, we’re very popular with visitors and societies as we’re just off the M4.”

With excellent practice facilities, including a 300-yard driving range and a top-class short game area, not to mention the services of PGA professional Steven Quinlan, Moyvalley has everything a golfer could need.

As a test of golf, it has identified some major talents with Shane Lowry, the winner of the first competition held there, the Darren Clarke Foundation weekend for Under 18 Boys, back in 2006.

Moyvalley hosted the European Challenge Tour’s Challenge of Ireland in 2009 when Robert Coles beat future Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts after a playoff, as well as the Irish PGA Championship in 2016 and 2017 when Damien McGrane and Tim Rice were victorious.

It also played host to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open qualifier in 2019 when Brian Casey earned his place in Lahinch.

Factfile

Green fees: Monday to Thursday: €35, Friday: €40, Weekends & Bank Holidays: €50

Society rates: Group rates available for 12+. Special accommodation rates for groups also.

Buggy hire: Yes, €35 per round. Pre-book essential.

Club hire: Yes, €25 per round.

Electric trolleys: Yes, €10 per round

Range Balls: Yes, €5.00 per basket

Signature hole: 16th hole. Par four, index three measuring 476 yards from the back tees. A lake guards the left hand side of the fairway on a hole where driver off the tee may land you in trouble. Your second needs to negotiate a narrowing fairway and the lake which protrudes across the front of the green. The green is deep and generous.

Top tip on the signature hole: Consider taking a rescue from the tee as anything long may run out of room. Play for the middle of the green, give yourself plenty of club for your second.

Membership rates/info: Full membership from €1058, seniors €850 and Intermediate from €650. Beginner from €550.

Nearby clubs: Rathcore, Kilcock, Edenderry, Highfield.



