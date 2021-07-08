Experience the magic of Adare Manor in 3D

Playing The Golf Course at JP McManus’s Adare Manor might be outside the budget of most golfers but the 2027 Ryder Cup host venue has unveiled a brand-new website integrating all-new 3D tours that allow golfers to experience the magic of the hotel, facilities and golf course from afar.

The new website includes bespoke 3D Tours through the resort, inviting guests to log on and explore the award-winning clubhouse, The Carriage House, and the 5-star hotel, The Manor House, long before their visit.

Guests are able to enjoy the 3D Tours’ escapism, as it brings to life, with detailed accuracy, the first steps through the hotel, each bar and restaurant dining option and a full suite of the bedrooms available.

Elsewhere on the site, golfers are teased with hole-by-hole tours via the interactive course guide. The new hole flyover videos showcase the course and offer a glimpse into the challenge that will be facing Team USA and Team Europe come 2027.

Despite the rich heritage of the resort, Adare Manor has long championed the use of technology and cutting-edge practices to enhance guest experience. None more so than on the course itself, which uses the most advanced maintenance techniques to help create superior levels of presentation and is one of a handful of courses in Ireland and the UK where all 18 greens benefit from a SubAir Aeration System.

Following the reopening of the resort, Colm Hannon, CEO of Adare Manor, said: “We are delighted to welcome guests safely back to Adare Manor. The team’s efforts have been remarkable to ensure we are able to exceed expectations from day one, and it’s a testament to the shared care, passion and dedication that has been championed throughout the year.”

“As a team, we are committed to continuing a level of guest experience like nowhere else, and although we recognise there are still restrictions to travel which may limit some visitors, these new additions to our digital experience are a demonstration of our ambitions to create connections with our guests across every detail of Adare.”

Available exclusively through the resort’s recently launched online boutique, Adare Manor has also announced a new collaboration with Midleton Distillery – following the success of the two Midleton Very Rare single cask whiskeys – to create an elegant new Irish gin, Adare Manor Garden Gin: Fig Edition. This unique, small batch gin is limited to only 2000 bottles, making its smooth taste of summer something very special to savour.

The online shop includes a wide range of Adare Manor branded luxury items, keepsakes and gifts, as well as featuring an online Pro Shop section which is stocked with the latest in premium golf merchandise and bespoke Adare Manor branded items, all created with the dedicated golfer in mind.

To find out more about Adare Manor visit adaremanor.com.