European bronze medals for Irish Senior teams

Ireland completed a notable double when they won bronze in both the European Senior Men’s and Senior Ladies’ Team Championships.

The men beat Scotland to finish third in Estonia as the ladies beat Switzerland 4-1 to take bronze in Slovenia.

The six-man men’s team of David Mulholland, Christopher O’Connor, Eamonn Haugh, John O’Brien, Joe Lyons and Jody Fanangan. captained by Brian Hutchinson and managed by Matt Donohue, qualified in second place at Estonian Golf & Country Club

While they beat France 3-2 in the quarter-finals, their hopes of golf evaporated with a 3.5-1.5 semi-final defeat to eventual champions Sweden.

The Swedes beat England 3-2 as Ireland defeated Scotland 4-1 in the bronze medal match with Fanagan and Haugh claiming their third foursomes win of the week.

In the European Senior Ladies’ Team Championships at Golf Arboretum in Slovenia, Laura Webb, Alison Taylor, Maria O’Reilly, Carol Wickham, Lisa Cullen and Tracey Eakin, captained by Marilyn Henderson and managed by Valerie Hassett, qualified in sixth place.

In the quarter-finals, the Irish ladies beat England 3-2 but while they fell 3.5-1.5 to eventual champions Germany in the semi-finals, they beat Switzerland 4-1 in the bronze medal match.

Germany beat Sweden 3.5-1.5 to triumph, as Eakin and Cullen halved their foursomes, O’Reilly halved and Wickham (5&3), Taylor (5&4) and Webb (6&5) won their singles.