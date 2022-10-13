Europe beats North America in SWIM at Grange

Europe beat North America 10-3 to win the Senior Women’s Invitation Match (S.W.I.M.) for the 14th time in the 33rd meeting at Grange.

Organised by Grange’s Sheena McElroy, who co-captained the home side, the Europeans won the opening day fourballs 4-0 and the second day foursomes 3-0 before closing out a memorable victory by sharing the final day singles session 3-3.

The match, which was first played at New Orleans Country Club in 1986, emerged from conversations among a number of international players who felt that the friendships formed around the world through competitive golf and golf administration should continue.

Past participants include Dorothy Porter, Alice Dye, Barbara McIntire, Betty Probasco and Marlene Streit and Europeans such as France’s Lally Segard, Spain’s Emma Villacieros de Garcia-Ogara, Scotland’s Belle Robertson and Sweden’s Barbro Montgomery.

Grange joins the likes of Prestwick, Valderrama, Lahinch and Le Touquet as European venues to host the matches.

Europe 10 – A Hardegg (AUT) & S McElroy (IRL) co-captains; N Croockewit (NED), S Ducrey (SUI), I Dumont (BEL), C Effert (GER), A Greenfield (ENG), M Karrnakahti (FIN), A Koelker (GER), L Webb (IRL)

North America 3 – N Fitzgerald (USA) capt, S Rountree (USA), playing co-capt, D Lang (USA), C MCConnell (USA), L McGill (USA), J Pardus (USA), T Quinn (USA), T Samuel (CAN), C Weworski (USA).