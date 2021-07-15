Entries open for Wicklow Boys Championship

Leading The Open, winning your PGA Tour card or lifting a trophy on the European Tour might be a pipe-dream for a young golfer, but many of our stars got their first taste of top-level competition in the annual Wicklow Boys Championship at Greystones Golf Club.

Sponsored again this year by Wood Group Homes, the 72-hole strokeplay event takes place from August 9-10 and entries are now open to boys under 18 on January 1, 2021.

Previous winners include European Tour players Peter Lawrie and two-time champion Paul Dunne (inset) from the host club.

There will be 36 holes played on Monday, 9 August, after which there will be a cut, and the successful players will play another 36 holes on Tuesday, 10 August.

The entry fee is €25 and includes the cost of golf and meals for both days. Entry forms can be downloaded from the club website www.greystonesgc.com or are available from the clubhouse on 01 2874136.

The closing date for entries is 3 August 2021 at 12pm.