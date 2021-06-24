Entries open for Lumsden Cup at Royal Dublin

Royal Dublin Golf Club is keen to have the best possible field for the historic Lumsden Cup on August 1.

One of Leinster golf’s historic events, the entry fee is €50 per non-member and €15 per member, which includes lunch.

The WHS index limit is 9.4 and completed entry forms, which can be downloaded from the Royal Dublin website — www.theroyaldublingolfclub.com — should be sent to info@theroyaldublingolfclub.com or dropped into the office by the closing date of Wednesday, July 14.

The trophy is named for Irish golfing pioneer John Lumsden (right), a Scottish banker, who with his two young sons and a fellow enthusiast Hugh McKean, laid out a course in the Phoenix Park on Easter Monday 1885, recognised as the first 18-hole golf course in Ireland.

A former President of the Golfing Union of Ireland and a founder member of the Royal Dublin, his immense contribution to the game was recognised by the Leinster Branch in 1926 when a handicap competition for single figure members of Leinster clubs was named the John Lumsden Memorial Cup.

The trophy was presented to the branch by his son Sir John Lumsden and his brother Hugh.

The second oldest Leinster competition, preceded only by the Barton Cup, it has been played at many venues under varying formats over the years.

Currently a 36-hole strokeplay event, the best nett score wins the Lumsden Cup, which has been captured by many great names in Irish golf, including Walker Cup player Tom Craddock of Malahide in 1980.

The Leinster Branch invited the Committee of Royal Dublin to host the competition permanently a few years ago, and the club is pleased to run it as an open competition.

While it has a permanent home, the founders would be pleased to see that it remains what it was always intended to be — a competition open to members of the golf clubs in Leinster.

Roger Greene of Clontarf won the Lumsden Cup in 1933 and earned International honours that same year, the only member of that club to be so honoured.

The narrowly defeated finalist Jim Middleton, is fondly remembered in Howth Golf Club as Uncle Jim, “the very epitome of a gentleman.”

J.F. (Jack) McLoughlin of Royal Dublin won in 1929. He was a West of Ireland champion, whose sister Molly McLoughlin of Kingstown, later Lady Captain of Clontarf Golf Club, was Irish Ladies Close champion in 1926.

Con Harnett of Hermitage famously defeated Joe Carr of Sutton in the 1951 final while International golfer and Irish Close champion G.H. Owens of Skerries, uncle of former Royal Dublin professional Leonard Owens and later President of the Golfing Union of Ireland, won in 1934.