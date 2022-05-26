Entries already open for 2023 Causeway Coast Tournament

Golfers from 17 countries have entered this year’s Causeway Coast Amateur Golf Tournament but entries are already open for 2023.

Played at Castlerock, Ballyliffin (Old Course), Ballycastle and Royal Portrush (Valley Course) from 6-10 June, it’s one of the largest events of its type in Europe, attracting around 600 golfers from around the world yearly.

The event, which is played on some of the finest links courses along the north coast of Ireland, is sponsored by Bushmills Irish Whiskey, who have agreed to back the event for the next three years.

Patrick Morgan from Bushmills is delighted to be involved and runs a tasting experience at the opening ceremony for all competitors with one of his master distillers.

There are competitors from Austria, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Denmark, England, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, Sweden, the USA, Wales and Zimbabwe for this year’s 55th staging.

But while entries for 2022 have closed, they are already open for next year’s event, which is scheduled for 5-9 June 2023.

It costs £295 to enter (or just £195 for Golf Ireland members) and entry includes four competition rounds over the five-day period with a welcome reception at the Old Bushmills Distillery, gifts, prizes and discounted practice rounds as well as as closing ceremony and prize giving.

For more details, email info@causewaycoastgolf.com or visit www.causewaycoastgolf.com.