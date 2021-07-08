Ella and Lilly May tops at Charleville

Tralee’s Ella Moynihan won the Munster Girls’ Development Trophy and Ennis’s Lilly May Horgan was triumphant in the Munster Girls’ Nine Hole event at Charleville Golf Club last week.

Ella made a crucial birdie on the fifth and racked up an impressive 48 points to finish top of the leaderboard, seven points ahead of clubmate Emma Vinarcik, Ennis’s Lauren Fox and Killarney’s Evelyn McCarthy.

Lily May won the Nine Hole event on countback, finishing ahead of her clubmate Aoife Cahill. A bogey on Horgan’s sixth hole proved the difference, with both players matching each other’s scores on the final three holes.