Egan takes the spoils at Balbriggan

Carton House’s Keith Egan showed his class when he captured the Balbriggan Senior Scratch Cup on Sunday.

The Irish international carded rounds of 73 and 72 to win by one stroke on one-over par from Balcarrick’s Conor Murtagh, who shot a brace of 73s.

County Louth’s Adam Doran was third in the Ace Express Cargo sponsored event on three-over after rounds of 73 and 74.

Playing off two, Fortwilliam’s Conor McErlane won the nett with rounds of 73 and 72 while his clubmate Hugh O’Hare took the first round gross with a 72.

Laytown and Bettystown’s Cian Geraghty was the best of the bunch in the afternoon with a 73.

In the Junior Scratch Cup, Balbriggan players claimed five of the six prizes.

Six-handicapper Cian Scully emerged as the victor with a brace of 79s, edging out Donard McClean by a shot and Rory Callaghan by four strokes.

Five-handicapper Ross Halligan won the nett with scores of 75 and 78 with the 18-hole prizes went to Skerries’ Joe Grimes with a first round 77 and Balbriggan’s Ross Staunton with an 81 in the afternoon.



