Dunnes get it done in 50th Brothers Fourball

Grellan Dunne (Forrest Little, right) receives his prize from Tony Jackson, CEO of Brother International in Ireland, following his victory with his brother Joseph (Tullamore GC) in the Brothers 50th Anniversary Fourball at Forrest Little on July 4

Forrest Little’s Grellan Dunne and his brother Joseph won the 50th anniversary Brother International sponsored Brothers Fourball at Forrest Little.

With Grellan off six and Tullamore member Joseph off 15, the Dunnes finished 10-up to win by two holes from Forrest Little’s Ciaran Elliott and his brother Paul, who plays out of Corballis.

The Duffys, Lee and Adam were third with 7-up, edging out Colm and Ray Gregan on the last six.

Patrick and John Donnelly were also 7-up, finishing fifth on the last six as Peter Reilly and his sibling Jeff from Wicklow Golf Club took sixth (last 3) on a day when no fewer than 43 teams of brothers teed it up at the lovely north Dublin parkland.