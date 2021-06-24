Dunluce’s Open charms cue record North of Ireland entry

The North of Ireland Amateur Open is one of the great summer rituals of Ulster and Irish golf and this year’s edition is one of the most eagerly anticipated in years - a non-Open year.

Cancelled last year due to Covid-19, it was last played in 2019 at Castlerock and Portstewart as Royal Portrush prepared to host The Open Championship, where Shane Lowry made history in style.

Both the Dunluce and the Valley Links have been significantly changed since then, and after a three-year wait, it was little wonder that there was a record entry of 500 for just 300 spots in the starting field for an event that runs from July 12-16.

It appears everyone wants to play the new Dunluce following Lowry’s incredible feats there in 2019, and due to the huge entry, software providers GolfBox had to tweak their systems to get every name published this week.

“They are software providers for a number of federations and they had never seen as big an entry for any tournament ever,” reporter Golf Ireland’s man in Ulster, Kevin Stevens.

The handicap cut off fell at 0.2, and there’s a chance of the McGinley name making the roll of honour again.

Paul McGinley lost in the final two years running — to Darren Clarke’s 18th hole tram-liner in 1990 and to Garth McGimpsey the following year — before his brother Michael beat Newlands’ Brian Omelia 2&1 to lift the trophy in 1996.

This year, Paul’s son Killian, who plays out of Sunningdale off plus 2.9, will continue a proud family tradition.