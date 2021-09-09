Dream team set for Home rule

A dream come true. That’s the feeling of the five new caps who will tee it up for Ireland in next week’s Men’s Home Internationals.

Connacht has three men on the team in County Sligo’s TJ Ford, Galway’s Liam Nolan and Forrest Little’s Jack McDonnell with Dun Laoghaire’s Alan Fahy and Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire also on the side for Hankley Common in Surrey.

The 11-man team features five of the six men who played in the European Amateur Team Championships in July with recently crowned West of Ireland champion Hugh Foley and AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close champion Peter O’Keeffe returning alongside Carton House’s Marc Boucher, Malone’s Matt McClean and Castle’s Robert Moran with another Connacht man, Athenry’s David Kitt, the non-travelling reserve.

Only Rafferty, O’Keeffe and McClean have previous Home Internationals experience, but the new caps will inject new life into the team.

“It’s a nice feeling,” said Nolan, who finished tied for second behind Foley at Rosses Point on Sunday. “I only came on in the last two years and never made the Boys team, and I am so excited. I had a very good day when I heard.”

Undefeated in the Interpros, where he led off for Connacht in their first win for 10 years, he heads to England with his confidence sky-high.

A son of former Galway All Ireland winning hurler Tom Nolan, who lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1987 and 1988, he added: “I started playing with my grandad Richard, who has since passed away, and my Dad, who played golf for Connacht a couple of times. “If anything, Dad was nearly happier than me. I can’t wait.”

Nolan was thrilled to see fellow Connacht men Ford and McDonnell getting the nod, and both were equally pleased to get the call.

“What an honour! I’m ecstatic to get going next week,” said Ford, who won the South of Ireland title at Lahinch and went on to finish second in the Mullingar Scratch Trophy and seventh in the West to claim his cap via the Bridgestone Order of Merit. “So surreal.”

Dubliner McDonnell (26) is a hugely popular choice with the rest of the team after years of knocking on the door.

“I am thrilled, massively,” said McDonnell, whose mother hails from Mayo. “I didn’t really start playing seriously until I was 17, but I kept plugging away, and my consistency paid off.”

Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire, the Connacht Strokeplay and the North of Ireland champion has received special permission from Florida Atlantic University to return for his first cap.

“To finally get that cap is amazing,” Maguire said. “It won’t sink in until I try on the blazer tomorrow. I didn’t manage to get the full cap as a boy, but a lot of hard work has paid off, and I am finally starting to believe in myself.”

Dun Laoghaire star Fahy has played for Ireland as a Boy, but he’s excited about his big chance.

“I am delighted,” said Fahy (23), who is a product of Bray Golf Club. “I played two Boys Home Internationals, and it’s a great week, but it’s disappointing if you don’t win, so the goal is to be on a winning team.”