Double honour for Lowry

Shane Lowry was unable to mount a successful defence of his Open Championship title at Royal St George’s but he did win the oldest trophy the PGA Membership plays for – the Tooting Bec Cup.

The Cup was first played for as a 36-hole strokeplay tournament shortly after The PGA was founded in 1901. It was presented by the Tooting Bec Golf Club, who hosted the first tournament, and the inaugural winner was J H Taylor, one the Association’s three founders.

Sadly the Tooting Bec Golf Club no longer exists and the criteria for winning the cup has changed as a consequence. It is now awarded to the PGA Member born in, or with a parent or parents born in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, who posts the lowest score in The Open.

Lowry, an Honorary Member as a result of his Open Championship triumph at Royal Portrush in 2019, achieved that this year when he posted a five under par total of 65 in the second round.

His haul of honours did not end there, however. He also won the Braid Taylor Memorial Medal which, introduced in 1966 and subject to the same criteria as the Tooting Bec Cup, is presented to the Association’s Member who finishes highest in The Open Championship.