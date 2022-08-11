Double delight for Lonergan girls at Lahinch

Parents go more than the extra mile in amateur golf and while few kids make the prize winners, the occasional win makes it even more worthwhile for proud mums and dads.

Westport’s Enda Lonergan, who serves as regional manager for Golf Ireland in Connacht, was bursting with pride at Lahinch on Monday when his daughters Marykate (14) and Ellen (16) took home the big prizes in the Eileen Roughan Trophy.

A field of 50 teed it up on the Castle Course at the Co Clare venue and Marykate racked up an impressive 44 points to win the event by one point from Greystones’ Isabella Stewart and Lee Valley’s Sophie Neville-Mulcahy.

Marykate’s sister Ellen made it a day of double celebration for the Lonergans when she shot a 74 for 33 gross points to win the best gross by two shots from Tralee’s Ella Moynihan, who was fourth overall with 41 points as Ellen came fifth with 40.

“Could not be a happier and prouder Dad yesterday,” Enda posted on social media. “Two champions on the one day at magnificent Lahinch.”

Ellen, the older of the two girls, made her Interprovincial debut for Connacht at Hilton Templepatrick recently, winning three points from five matches as well as notching her first competitive ace.