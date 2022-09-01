Double delight for Leinster in Interprovincials

Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort was a stunning venue and it produced competition to match as Leinster claimed the double in last weeks Men’s and Women’s Interprovincials.

The Darren Clarke design brings out the best in the elite player and there was plenty of quality golf on show as Leinster beat Ulster 5.5-3.5 to take the women’s title on the final day.

“Delighted that we pulled through,” said Kate Lanigan, who beat Louise Coffey 3&2 to finish alongside teammate Emma Fleming as the joint top scorer with 5.5 points from six matches as Munster overcame Connacht to finish third.

Galway’s Liam Nolan finished as top points scorer in the men’s event, adding six wins to a tally of 5.5 from his 2021 debut.

But Leinster denied Connacht back-to-back championships when they beat Munster 8.5 - 2.5 to win on a countback of game points won - 20-19.

Connacht looked set to take the title for much of the afternoon, but they got just half a point from the last three matches and their 8-3 win over third-placed Ulster was not enough to surpass Leinster’s total.

“It’s great to get the win,” said Keith Egan, who secured the winning point for Leinster. “It’s nice for me personally as I lost my last match last year for Connacht to win, so it kind of means Leinster are back.”