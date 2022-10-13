Donegal celebrates wins for Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort and Narin & Portnoo at IGTOA Gala Irish Golf Awards

Noeleen McGrath and Michael McCole, Narin & Portnoo Links, receiving the IGTOA 2022 Links Golf Course of the Year presented by IGTOA Sponsors, Noeleen Furlong, Hertz and IGTOA Member, Colm Crowley, Lyons Links.

John and Frank Casey, Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, being presented with the IGTOA 2022 Golf Resort of the Year by IGTOA Sponsor, Alex McEvoy, Wildan Sports and IGTOA Member Susan McCann, Carr Golf.

Donegal was celebrating on the double as the magnificent Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort won Resort of the Year and revamped Narin & Portnoo was named Links Course of the Year as the Gala Irish Golf Awards returned following a two-year hiatus.

The Irish golf tourism industry’s biggest prize-giving ceremony was presented by the Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association (IGTOA), which also celebrated its 25th anniversary at Mount Juliet Estate.

Rosapenna, which is owned and run by the Casey family, has added a third links course to its offering with the Tom Doak-designed St Patrick’s Links receiving huge numbers of visitors and rave reviews worldwide.

Narin & Portnoo has also improved immensely with Gil Hanse and his design partner Jim Wagner completing major renovation of the links.

The honours didn’t stop there for the Ulster contingent with the Royal Belfast Golf Club taking home the Parkland Course of the Year for its wonderful Harry Colt design.

The south-west also had a strong representation among the winners. The Suites at Old Head Golf Links in Cork scooped Boutique Golf Hotel of the Year and Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa in Co Kerry won Large Golf Hotel of the Year.

The individual honours went to Jeff Fallon of Royal Dublin Golf Club, who was named Golf Manger of the Year. The family of the late IGTOA member Jerry Quinlan, who founded and owned the Florida-based tour operators Celtic Golf, accepted the Jerry Donworth Outstanding Contribution to Golf award on his behalf.

The Irish Gala Golf Awards capped off the largest annual gathering for Irish golf tourism professionals. The two-day event at Mount Juliet Estate also included the IGTOA Business Networking Sessions and Golf Tourism Conference.

Among the participants were representatives from Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland, accommodation providers, courses, tour operators, transportation companies, media outlets and merchandisers.