DJGS raises €4,000 for LauraLynn

Golf clubs and societies are a major source of funding for charities and the Dublin Journalists Golf Society (DJGS) was delighted recently to present a cheque for €4,000 to LauraLynn, the Children’s Hospice.

The money was raised during the society’s annual charity outing, which was held last month at Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort in Wicklow.

The society’s many sponsors included Princes Golf Club, the Northern Ireland Tourist Board, Barberstown Castle, the FAI, Kevin Markham, Carne Golf Links and La Cala Resort.LauraLynn’s mission is to provide a Community of Care that delivers evidence-based, personalised services to children with palliative care needs, complex care needs and complex disabilities.

It also provides family support services and a home to its residents where quality-of-life is paramount.

Eddie Coffey, captain of the Dublin Journalists Golf Society, presented the cheque to Cathy White of LauraLynn.

To donate or fundraise, visit lauralynn.ie.​​​​​​​