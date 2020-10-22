Devin Morley shines in US

Oughterard's Devin Morley clinched his fourth top-10 in his last five starts in the GCAA Amateur Series at the University of Louisville.

The Galway man (23), who was second in the Bash at the Beach before the Covid-19 pandemic in March, finished ninth in the Kentucky Match Play Championship, third in the GCAA Amateur Series - Georgia and sixth in the GCAA Amateur Series - Kentucky before finishing sixth again in the University of Louisville GCAA Amateur on home turf on Sunday.

After starting with rounds of 69 and 71, the former Irish Boys international made an eagle two and two birdies in a final round 72 to finish on four-under 212, 11 strokes behind runaway winner Jiri Zuska of the Czech Republic.

Kinsale's John Murphy tied for 13th on one-over with Hugh O'Hare and Royal Dublin's Max Kennedy tied 27th on seven-over.

Morley competed in all eight events for the University of Louisville in the 2019-20 season.

He has improved his scoring average each season, continuing the trend by finishing the year with a 71.32 stroke average.

Meanwhile, the University of Louisville's Matthias Schmid and Murphy are ranked as two of the top 25 golfers nationally in the recently released PGA Tour University rankings.

Schmid, a senior, stands at No. 19, while Murphy, who returned for his extra year of eligibility, closed out at No. 25.

Indo Sport