Demise of the shamrock no lucky charm for internationals

Pulling on the green jersey for Ireland is the dream of a lifetime for any sportsman or woman.

Golfers of all ages still fondly remember the first time they could look down at the Irish shirt, sweater or blazer and see the shamrock on their chest as it swelled with pride.

Sadly, the shamrock on the chest is no more following the replacement of the ILGU and the GUI by Golf Ireland.

While the new organisation is full of well-meaning people, mostly volunteers, doing their very best for Irish golf, the rebranding exercise was not fully thought through when it comes to the gear worn by our international teams.

Many former and current internationals are bitterly disappointed the new Golf Ireland logo many have described as looking like “two amoebas” has taken the place of the shamrock, which is universally recognised by every other golfing nation as the symbol of Irish golf.

The new logo, which was created by The Public House at considerable expense, depicts “intertwined putting greens, inspired by shapes from golf courses around the island of Ireland, combined with a fresh colour palette.”

It is meant to represent “the unity and inclusive nature of the new entity” but while it certainly represents a new “brand”, it doesn’t give players a sense they are representing Ireland when the tee it up from Newcastle to New South Wales but rather a bland, administrative body.

We understand meeting will soon be held to discuss the issue but Golf Ireland has no plans to change right now.

“The Golf Ireland logo is carried on all of the organisation’s materials including clothing,” Golf Ireland said in a statement.

Golf Ireland adds that “going forward, the Golf Ireland logo will be on the chest on some items, and for others it will be on the sleeve. All International outfits will have the GI logo and a shamrock on them.”

Where the shamrock will be remains to be seen and while we are all for change, progress and modernisation, tradition has its place too.

Come on the boys and girls in green, not hexadecimal colour #2EB5B2.