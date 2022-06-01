Dead-eye Deasy on target with Douglas albatross

The odds of making a hole in one are anywhere from 3,000-1 if you are Rory McIlroy to 12,500-1 for the ordinary club golfer.

So what are the odds of making a hole in one on a par four – the ultra-rare albatross?

According to the Double Eagle Club, which, as the name suggests, is a US-based ‘worldwide registry’ of albatrosses, the chances of making a hole in one on a par four or a two on a par five are 6,000,000-1.

According to the USGA, your chances are actually closer to a million-to-one. Even so, it was an incredible achievement by Senior Cup player Seán Deasy, who holed in one on the 330-yard, par-four 10th in last Saturday’s singles stableford at Douglas Golf Club in Cork.

Playing off scratch, it meant five stableford points for Seán, who had a golfer in the group in front wondering if he was seeing double as he hit his own putt, then saw another ball trundle onto the green and drop for a one.

Deasy played the hole with reigning AIG Irish Close champion Peter O’Keeffe the following day and drove the green again, lipping out for eagle to cover the hole in just four shots over the weekend.

There are three par fives on the white course at Douglas, which means Seán still has a chance of making the rarest of birds – a condor.

Mike Crean made the longest ace on a par-five on record when he holed his drive at the 517-yard par-five ninth at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, Colorado, in 2002.

In 2020, Kevin Pon made a two on the 667-yard par-six 18th at Lake Chabot Golf Course in Oakland, California.