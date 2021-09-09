Cutler’s happy return out West

Paul Cutler made his first championship appearance since his reinstatement as an amateur in the West of Ireland at Rosses Point at the weekend.

The Portstewart man (32) claimed the title 10 years ago when he beat Rathmore’s Alan Dunbar 4 and 2 in the decider.

He had staunch County Sligo member and caddie extraordinaire Robbie Fitzpatrick on his bag that week and when the pair met up again last Saturday, Cutler was presented with a special memento.

It featured photos with Robbie and his kids and a framed picture of the scorecard from the six-under 65 he shot in the second round to lead the qualifiers by four shots from Eoin Arthurs, Barry Anderson and Colwyn Martin on five-under par.

“He beat young Dunbar on the 16th and it was quite a damp squib,” Robbie recalled of the decider. “But I let this roar out of me because I’d had a bet on him and had just won around €500.

“I asked him for an Ireland shirt from the Home Internationals and he said ok, but don’t let anybody see you wear it. So I was afraid of my life to wear it at all. I only gave it away last week.”

Cutler is now a father of boys aged four and two but even though he shots rounds of 78 and 81 to miss the cut comfortably, he was thrilled to see old friends again.

“It’s always great coming back to Rosses Point,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be back again and my golf will be better. But I’ll always have great memories of County Sligo.”