Coulter proves a class apart in 50th Hermitage Ladies Scratch Cup

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter continued her fine start to the season when she recorded a course record 66 en route to an emphatic 13-stroke victory in the 50th Hermitage Ladies Scratch Cup.

Named recently as a non-travelling reserve for the Curtis Cup at Merion next month, Coulter (18) made eight birdies in a seven-under 66 in the morning rain to lead by 10 strokes from Grange Castle’s Lisa Cullen.

She birdied the second, third and fifth, bogeyed the par-three seventh but then birdied the eighth, ninth, 10th and 12th before picking up another shot at the 18th.

In the afternoon she made seven birdies and two bogeys in her first 15 holes to get to 12-under only to double bogey the 16th. Her three-under 70 saw her win by 13 shots on 10-under from Rossmore’s Kate Dwyer, who closed with a one-under 72.

The club believes her two round total of 136 is lowest in the 50-year history of the event.

Coulter’s second round 70 was still the best score of the afternoon by a shot from Douglas’ Clodagh Coughlan, who would go on to finish third overall on four-over.

Coulter’s win was her third of the year after she was victorious in the Royal Portrush Scratch Cup and the Ulster Women’s Championship at Portstewart.

She was runner-up in the 2021 R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship and the Irish Women’s Close, but claimed success in the Irish Girls’ Close.

50th Hermitage Ladies Scratch Cup Hermitage GC (Par 73), sponsored by The Hudson Rooms, Liffey Valley: 1, B Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) 66 70 136 (winner); 2, K Dwyer (Rossmore) 77 72 149; 3, C Coughlan (Douglas) 79 71 150; 4, L Cullen (Grange Castle) 76 75 151; 5, L Mernagh (Elm Park) 79 73 152; 6, K Lanigan (Hermitage) 78 75 153; 7, A Abom (Edmondstown) 79 77 156; 8, K Fleming (Elm Park) 82 75 157, on countback from K Dillon (Oughterard) 81 76 157.